2025 Grammy Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, & SZA Lead The Way

The Grammy Awards are going down in Los Angeles tonight, and it could not come at a more trying time following the Los Angeles wildfires. There are some massive artists performing tonight and when it comes to the world of hip-hop, there are numerous incredible nominees. Of course, among them are Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Common, and many others.

Behold: the full list of 2025 Grammy Winners.

Record Of The Year

The Beatles — “Now And Then”

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX — “360”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Album Of The Year

André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Charli XCX — Brat

Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé — “Bodyguard”

Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”

Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”

Charli XCX — “Apple”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica — “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”

Beyoncé Feat. Post Malone — “Levii’s Jeans”

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — “Guess Feat. Billie Eilish”

Gracie Abrams Feat. Taylor Swift — “Us.”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure — “She’s Gone, Dance On”

Four Tet — “Loved”

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem — “Leavemealone”

Justice & Tame Impala — “Neverender”

Kaytranada Feat. Childish Gambino — “Witchy”

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande — “Yes, And?”

Billie Eilish — “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”

Charli XCX — “Von Dutch”

Madison Beer — “Make You Mine”

Troye Sivan — “Got Me Started”

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX — Brat

Four Tet — Three

Justice — Hyperdrama

Kaytranada — Timeless

Zedd — Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX — “Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Feat. Addison Rae”

Doechii & Kaytranada Feat. JT — “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)”

Julian Marley & Antaeus — “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”

Shaboozey & David Guetta — “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)”

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles — “Now And Then”

The Black Keys — “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day — “The American Dream Is Killing Me”

Idles — “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam — “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent — “Broken Man”

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne — “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”

Judas Priest — “Crown Of Horns”

Knocked Loose Feat. Poppy — “Suffocate”

Metallica — “Screaming Suicide”

Spiritbox — “Cellar Door”

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys — “Beautiful People (Stay High)”

Green Day — “Dilemma”

Idles — “Gift Horse”

Pearl Jam — “Dark Matter”

St. Vincent — “Broken Man”

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes — Happiness Bastards

Fontaines DC — Romance

Green Day — Saviors

Idles — Tangk

Jack White — No Name

Pearl Jam — Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage The Elephant — “Neon Pill”

Fontaines DC — “Starburster”

Kim Gordon — “Bye Bye”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — “Song Of The Lake”

St. Vincent — “Flea”

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard — What Now

Clairo — Charm

Kim Gordon — The Collective

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Wild God

St. Vincent — All Born Screaming

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown — “Residuals”

Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Jhené Aiko — “Guidance”

Muni Long — “Made for Me (Live On BET)”

SZA — “Saturn”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon — “Can I Have This Groove”

Lalah Hathaway Feat. Michael McDonald — “No Lie”

Lucky Daye — “That’s You”

Marsha Ambrosius — “Wet”

Muni Long — “Make Me Forget”

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Kehlani — “After Hours”

Muni Long — “Ruined Me”

SZA — “Saturn”

Tems — “Burning”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine — So Glad To Know You

Childish Gambino — Bando Stone And The New World

Durand Bernarr — En Route

Kehlani — Crash

NxWorries — Why Lawd?

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway — Vantablack

Lucky Daye — Algorithm

Muni Long — Revenge

Usher — Coming Home

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B — “Enough (Miami)”

Common & Pete Rock Feat. Posdnuos — “When The Sun Shines Again”

Doechii — “Nissan Altima”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

Glorilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey — “Spaghettii”

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd — “We Still Don’t Trust You”

Jordan Adetunji Feat. Kehlani — “Kehlani (Remix)”

Latto — “Big Mama”

Rapsody Feat. Erykah Badu — “3:AM”

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”

Glorilla — “Yeah Glo!”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Rapsody & Hit-Boy — “Asteroids”

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign & Rich The Kid Feat. Playboi Carti — “Carnival”

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole — Might Delete Later

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Malik Yusef — Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word

Omari Hardwick — Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba — Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say

Skillz — The Seven Number Ones

Tank And The Bangas — The Heart, The Mind, The Soul

Best Jazz Performance

The Baylor Project — “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — “Juno”

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Feat. Troy Roberts — “Little Fears”

Lakecia Benjamin Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield — “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)”

Samara Joy Feat. Sullivan Fortner — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason — My Ideal

Christie Dashiell — Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner — Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding — Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy — A Joyful Holiday

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire — Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Remembrance

Kenny Barron — Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin — Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner — Solo Game

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra — And So It Goes

Dan Pugach — Bianca Reimagined

John Beasley Feat. Frankfurt Radio Big Band — Returning To Forever

Miguel Zenón — Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band — Walk A Mile In My Shoe

Best Latin Jazz Album

Donald Vega Feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel

Eliane Elias — Time And Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba — Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola — El Trio: Live In Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito — Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis — Cubop Lives!

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab — Night Reign

André 3000 — New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold — Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello — No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin

Robert Glasper — Code Derivation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aaron Lazar — Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée — À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter — Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive — Good Together

Norah Jones — Visions

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck — Rhapsody In Blue

Bill Frisell — Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage — Speak To Me

Mark Guiliana — Mark

Taylor Eigsti — Plot Armor

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé — “16 Carriages”

Chris Stapleton — “It Takes A Woman”

Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus — “II Most Wanted”

Brothers Osborne — “Break Mine”

Dan + Shay — “Bigger Houses”

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan — “Cowboys Cry Too”

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Best Country Song

Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”

Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect”

Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Best Country Album

Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton — Higher

Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood — “Nothing In Rambling”

Rhiannon Giddens — “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”

Shemekia Copeland — “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell — “Lighthouse”

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé — “Ya Ya”

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — “Empty Trainload Of Sky”

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves — “Don’t Do Me Good”

Madison Cunningham — “Subtitles”

Sarah Jarosz — “Runaway Train”

Sierra Ferrell — “American Dreaming”

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O’Donovan — “All My Friends”

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple — “All In Good Time”

Mark Knopfler — “Ahead Of The Game”

Shemekia Copeland — “Blame It On Eve”

Sierra Ferrell — “American Dreaming”

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett — $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose — No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz — Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell — Trail Of Flowers

T Bone Burnett — The Other Side

Waxahatchee — Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings — Live Vol. 1

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes — I Built A World

Dan Tyminski — Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman

The Del McCoury Band — Songs Of Love And Life

Sister Sadie — No Fear

Tony Trischka — Earl Jam

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside — Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds — Struck Down

Little Feat — Sam’s Place

Sue Foley — One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal — Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Antonio Vergara — The Fury

Joe Bonamassa — Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster — Mileage

Shemekia Copeland — Blame It On Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour — Friendlytown

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker — Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan — All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Woodland

Madi Diaz — Weird Faith

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Big Chief Monk Feat. J’wan Boudreaux — Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe’a — Kuini

New Breed Brass Band Feat. Trombone Shorty — Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble — Stories From The Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul — 25 Back To My Roots

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe — “Holy Hands”

Melvin Crispell III — “Yesterday”

Ricky Dillard — “Hold On (Live)”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr — “One Hallelujah”

Yolanda Adams — “Church Doors”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Feat. CeCe Winans — “Holy Forever (Live)”

CeCe Winans — “That’s My King”

Elevation Worship Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore — “Praise”

Honor & Glory & Disciple — “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Feat. Chandler Moore — “In The Name Of Jesus”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “In The Room”

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans — More Than This

Karen Clark Sheard — Still Karen

Kirk Franklin — Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III — Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard — Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake — Coat Of Many Colors

Doe — Heart Of A Human

Elevation Worship — When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank — Child Of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete

Best Roots Gospel Album

Authentic Unlimited — The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

Cory Henry — Church

The Harlem Gospel Travelers — Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin — The Gospel According To Mark

The Nelons — Loving You

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta — Funk Generation

Kali Uchis — Orquídeas

Kany García — García

Luis Fonsi — El Viaje

Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

Feid — Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin — Rayo

Residente — Las Letras Ya No Importan

Young Miko — Att.

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Cimafunk — Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar — Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte — Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso — Grasa

Rawayana — ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León — Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Chiquis — Diamantes

Jessi Uribe — De Lejitos

Peso Pluma — Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin Album

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 — Radio Güira

Kiki Valera — Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony — Muevense

Sheila E. — Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar — Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live At Gran Teatro Nacional)

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir — “Sunlight To My Soul”

Arooj Aftab — “Raat Ki Rani”

Jacob Collier Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal — “A Rock Somewhere”

Masa Takumi Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung — “Kashira”

Rocky Dawuni — “Rise”

Sheila E. Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar — “Bemba Colorá”

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid — “MMS”

Burna Boy — “Higher”

Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”

Tems — “Love Me JeJe”

Yemi Alade — “Tomorrow”

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey — Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado — Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Alkebulan II

Rema — Heis

Tems — Born In The Wild

Best Reggae Album

Collie Buddz — Take It Easy

Shenseea — Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists — Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)

Vybz Kartel — Party With Me

The Wailers — Evolution

Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album

Anoushka Shankar — Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding — Visions Of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria — Warriors Of Light

Ricky Kej — Break Of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon — Triveni

Best Children’s Music Album

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids — World Wide Playdate

John Legend — My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band — ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats — Creciendo

Rock for Children — Solid Rock Revival

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle — The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan — The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser — Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais — Armageddon

Trevor Noah — Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand — My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton — Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones

George Clinton — …And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter — Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Various Artists — All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper — Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

Various Artists — The Color Purple

Various Artists — Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists — Saltburn

Various Artists — Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

Kris Bowers — The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer — Dune: Part Two

Laura Karpman — American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross — Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary — God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak — Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II — Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips — Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbra Streisand — “Love Will Survive” (From The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste — “It Never Went Away” (From The Netflix Documentary American Symphony)

Luke Combs — “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake — “Better Place” (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo — “Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Music Video

ASAP Rocky — “Tailor Swif”

Charli XCX — “360”

Eminem — “Houdini”

Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”

Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste — American Symphony

June Carter Cash — June

Run-DMC — Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt — Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists — The Greatest Night In Pop

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers — The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX — Brat

iWhoiWhoo — Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease

Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers — Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone — F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green — Baker Hotel

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Alpha Wolf — Half Living Things

John Lennon — Mind Games

Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)

Nirvana — In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker — Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men — We Blame Chicago

Best Album Notes

Alice Coltrane — The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras — After Midnight

John Culshaw — John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer — The Early Years 1948-55

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists — Centennial

Various Artists — SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Historical Album

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists — Centennial

Paul Robeson — Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía — Pepito y Paquito

Prince & The New Power Generation — Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews — The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Charlotte Day Wilson — Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well

Lucky Daye — Algorithm

Peter Gabriel — I/O

Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet

Willow — Empathogen

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale — John Adams: Girls Of The Golden West

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck — Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard — Clear Voices In The Dark

Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble — Timo Andres: The Blind Banister

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Christoph Franke

Dirk Sobotka

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Erica Brenner

Morten Lindberg

Best Immersive Audio Album

Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen — Pax

Peter Gabriel — I/O (In-Side Mix)

Ray Charles & Various Artists — Genius Loves Company

Roxy Music — Avalon

Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies — Henning Sommerro: Borders

Best Instrumental Composition

Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman — “Strands”

André 3000 — “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album but This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — “Remembrance”

Christopher Zuar Orchestra — “Communion”

Shelly Berg — “At Last”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella

Béla Fleck — “Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)”

Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy — “Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)”

Jacob Collier Feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly — “Bridge Over Troubled Water”

Säje — “Silent Night”

Scott Hoying Feat. Säje & Tonality — “Rose Without The Thorns”

Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals

Cody Fry Feat. Sleeping At Last — “The Sound Of Silence”

John Legend — “Always Come Back”

Säje Feat. Regina Carter — “Alma”

Willow — “Big Feelings”

The 8-Bit Big Band Feat. Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher — “Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)”

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta — “Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony In C Major”

Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony — “Stravinsky: The Firebird”

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — “Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop — “John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance”

Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra — “Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen”

Best Opera Recording

Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale — John Adams: Girls Of The Golden West

Lyric Opera Of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz — Moravec: The Shining

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Puts: The Hours

San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony — Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Best Choral Performance

Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell — “Handel: Israel In Egypt, HWV 54”

The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY — “Sheehan: Akathist”

The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz — “Ochre”

Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard — “Clear Voices In The Dark”

True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan — “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion — “Rectangles And Circumstance”

JACK Quartet — “John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles”

Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone — “Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales”

Miró Quartet — “Home”

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax — “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97 “Archduke””

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho — “Akiho: Longing”

Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra — “Perry: Concerto for Violin And Orchestra”

Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance — “Entourer”

Seth Parker Woods — “Eastman The Holy Presence Of Joan d’Arc”

Víkingur Ólafsson — “J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations”

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Fotina Naumenko — Bespoke Songs

Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev — Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Karen Slack & Michelle Cann — Beyond The Years

Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings — A Change Is Gonna Come

Will Liverman & Jonathan King — Show Me The Way

Best Classical Compendium

Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta — Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds — BeLonging

Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro — Mythologies II

Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart — American Counterpoints

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Best Contemporary Classical Composition