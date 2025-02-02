2025 Grammy Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, & SZA Lead The Way

The Grammy Awards are going down in Los Angeles tonight, and it could not come at a more trying time following the Los Angeles wildfires. There are some massive artists performing tonight and when it comes to the world of hip-hop, there are numerous incredible nominees. Of course, among them are Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Common, and many others.
Behold: the full list of 2025 Grammy Winners.
Record Of The Year
The Beatles — “Now And Then”
Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX — “360”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Album Of The Year
André 3000 — New Blue Sun
Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Charli XCX — Brat
Jacob Collier — Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Doechii
Chappell Roan
Khruangbin
Raye
Sabrina Carpenter
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé — “Bodyguard”
Billie Eilish — “Birds Of A Feather”
Chappell Roan — “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX — “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica — “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”
Beyoncé Feat. Post Malone — “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish — “Guess Feat. Billie Eilish”
Gracie Abrams Feat. Taylor Swift — “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars — “Die With A Smile”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish — Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan — The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure — “She’s Gone, Dance On”
Four Tet — “Loved”
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem — “Leavemealone”
Justice & Tame Impala — “Neverender”
Kaytranada Feat. Childish Gambino — “Witchy”
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande — “Yes, And?”
Billie Eilish — “L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]”
Charli XCX — “Von Dutch”
Madison Beer — “Make You Mine”
Troye Sivan — “Got Me Started”
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Charli XCX — Brat
Four Tet — Three
Justice — Hyperdrama
Kaytranada — Timeless
Zedd — Telos
Best Remixed Recording
Charli XCX — “Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Feat. Addison Rae”
Doechii & Kaytranada Feat. JT — “Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)”
Julian Marley & Antaeus — “Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)”
Sabrina Carpenter — “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)”
Shaboozey & David Guetta — “A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)”
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles — “Now And Then”
The Black Keys — “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day — “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles — “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam — “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent — “Broken Man”
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne — “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)”
Judas Priest — “Crown Of Horns”
Knocked Loose Feat. Poppy — “Suffocate”
Metallica — “Screaming Suicide”
Spiritbox — “Cellar Door”
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys — “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
Green Day — “Dilemma”
Idles — “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam — “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent — “Broken Man”
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes — Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC — Romance
Green Day — Saviors
Idles — Tangk
Jack White — No Name
Pearl Jam — Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage The Elephant — “Neon Pill”
Fontaines DC — “Starburster”
Kim Gordon — “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — “Song Of The Lake”
St. Vincent — “Flea”
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard — What Now
Clairo — Charm
Kim Gordon — The Collective
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Wild God
St. Vincent — All Born Screaming
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown — “Residuals”
Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko — “Guidance”
Muni Long — “Made for Me (Live On BET)”
SZA — “Saturn”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Kenyon Dixon — “Can I Have This Groove”
Lalah Hathaway Feat. Michael McDonald — “No Lie”
Lucky Daye — “That’s You”
Marsha Ambrosius — “Wet”
Muni Long — “Make Me Forget”
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Kehlani — “After Hours”
Muni Long — “Ruined Me”
SZA — “Saturn”
Tems — “Burning”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine — So Glad To Know You
Childish Gambino — Bando Stone And The New World
Durand Bernarr — En Route
Kehlani — Crash
NxWorries — Why Lawd?
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown — 11:11 (Deluxe)
Lalah Hathaway — Vantablack
Lucky Daye — Algorithm
Muni Long — Revenge
Usher — Coming Home
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B — “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock Feat. Posdnuos — “When The Sun Shines Again”
Doechii — “Nissan Altima”
Eminem — “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
Glorilla — “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey — “Spaghettii”
Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd — “We Still Don’t Trust You”
Jordan Adetunji Feat. Kehlani — “Kehlani (Remix)”
Latto — “Big Mama”
Rapsody Feat. Erykah Badu — “3:AM”
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
Glorilla — “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Rapsody & Hit-Boy — “Asteroids”
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla Sign & Rich The Kid Feat. Playboi Carti — “Carnival”
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock — The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal
Eminem — The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin — We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole — Might Delete Later
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Malik Yusef — Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word
Omari Hardwick — Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba — Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say
Skillz — The Seven Number Ones
Tank And The Bangas — The Heart, The Mind, The Soul
Best Jazz Performance
The Baylor Project — “Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)”
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — “Juno”
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis Feat. Troy Roberts — “Little Fears”
Lakecia Benjamin Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield — “Phoenix Reimagined (Live)”
Samara Joy Feat. Sullivan Fortner — “Twinkle Twinkle Little Me”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason — My Ideal
Christie Dashiell — Journey In Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner — Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding — Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy — A Joyful Holiday
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Ambrose Akinmusire — Owl Song
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — Remembrance
Kenny Barron — Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin — Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner — Solo Game
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra — And So It Goes
Dan Pugach — Bianca Reimagined
John Beasley Feat. Frankfurt Radio Big Band — Returning To Forever
Miguel Zenón — Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band — Walk A Mile In My Shoe
Best Latin Jazz Album
Donald Vega Feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
Eliane Elias — Time And Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba — Collab
Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola — El Trio: Live In Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito — Spain Forever Again
Zaccai Curtis — Cubop Lives!
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab — Night Reign
André 3000 — New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold — Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello — No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin
Robert Glasper — Code Derivation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aaron Lazar — Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée — À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter — Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive — Good Together
Norah Jones — Visions
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck — Rhapsody In Blue
Bill Frisell — Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage — Speak To Me
Mark Guiliana — Mark
Taylor Eigsti — Plot Armor
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé — “16 Carriages”
Chris Stapleton — “It Takes A Woman”
Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus — “II Most Wanted”
Brothers Osborne — “Break Mine”
Dan + Shay — “Bigger Houses”
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan — “Cowboys Cry Too”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Best Country Song
Beyoncé — “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Jelly Roll — “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves — “The Architect”
Post Malone Feat. Morgan Wallen — “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey — “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Country Album
Beyoncé — Cowboy Carter
Chris Stapleton — Higher
Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson — Whirlwind
Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood — “Nothing In Rambling”
Rhiannon Giddens — “The Ballad Of Sally Anne”
Shemekia Copeland — “Blame It On Eve”
Sierra Ferrell — “Lighthouse”
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé — “Ya Ya”
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — “Empty Trainload Of Sky”
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves — “Don’t Do Me Good”
Madison Cunningham — “Subtitles”
Sarah Jarosz — “Runaway Train”
Sierra Ferrell — “American Dreaming”
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O’Donovan — “All My Friends”
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple — “All In Good Time”
Mark Knopfler — “Ahead Of The Game”
Shemekia Copeland — “Blame It On Eve”
Sierra Ferrell — “American Dreaming”
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett — $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose — No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz — Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell — Trail Of Flowers
T Bone Burnett — The Other Side
Waxahatchee — Tigers Blood
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings — Live Vol. 1
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes — I Built A World
Dan Tyminski — Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman
The Del McCoury Band — Songs Of Love And Life
Sister Sadie — No Fear
Tony Trischka — Earl Jam
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside — Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds — Struck Down
Little Feat — Sam’s Place
Sue Foley — One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal — Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Antonio Vergara — The Fury
Joe Bonamassa — Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster — Mileage
Shemekia Copeland — Blame It On Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour — Friendlytown
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker — Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet — American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan — All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings — Woodland
Madi Diaz — Weird Faith
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Big Chief Monk Feat. J’wan Boudreaux — Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe’a — Kuini
New Breed Brass Band Feat. Trombone Shorty — Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble — Stories From The Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock And Soul — 25 Back To My Roots
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe — “Holy Hands”
Melvin Crispell III — “Yesterday”
Ricky Dillard — “Hold On (Live)”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr — “One Hallelujah”
Yolanda Adams — “Church Doors”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Feat. CeCe Winans — “Holy Forever (Live)”
CeCe Winans — “That’s My King”
Elevation Worship Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore — “Praise”
Honor & Glory & Disciple — “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)”
Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Feat. Chandler Moore — “In The Name Of Jesus”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “In The Room”
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans — More Than This
Karen Clark Sheard — Still Karen
Kirk Franklin — Father’s Day
Melvin Crispell III — Covered Vol. 1
Ricky Dillard — Choirmaster II (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake — Coat Of Many Colors
Doe — Heart Of A Human
Elevation Worship — When Wind Meets Fire
Forrest Frank — Child Of God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete
Best Roots Gospel Album
Authentic Unlimited — The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
Cory Henry — Church
The Harlem Gospel Travelers — Rhapsody
Mark D. Conklin — The Gospel According To Mark
The Nelons — Loving You
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta — Funk Generation
Kali Uchis — Orquídeas
Kany García — García
Luis Fonsi — El Viaje
Shakira — Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana
Feid — Ferxxocalipsis
J Balvin — Rayo
Residente — Las Letras Ya No Importan
Young Miko — Att.
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cimafunk — Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
El David Aguilar — Compita del Destino
Mon Laferte — Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso — Grasa
Rawayana — ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León — Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
Chiquis — Diamantes
Jessi Uribe — De Lejitos
Peso Pluma — Éxodo
Best Tropical Latin Album
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 — Radio Güira
Kiki Valera — Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony — Muevense
Sheila E. — Bailar
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar — Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live At Gran Teatro Nacional)
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir — “Sunlight To My Soul”
Arooj Aftab — “Raat Ki Rani”
Jacob Collier Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal — “A Rock Somewhere”
Masa Takumi Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung — “Kashira”
Rocky Dawuni — “Rise”
Sheila E. Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar — “Bemba Colorá”
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid — “MMS”
Burna Boy — “Higher”
Chris Brown Feat. Davido & Lojay — “Sensational”
Tems — “Love Me JeJe”
Yemi Alade — “Tomorrow”
Best Global Music Album
Antonio Rey — Historias de un Flamenco
Ciro Hurtado — Paisajes
Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — Alkebulan II
Rema — Heis
Tems — Born In The Wild
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz — Take It Easy
Shenseea — Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists — Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)
Vybz Kartel — Party With Me
The Wailers — Evolution
Best New Age, Ambient, Or Chant Album
Anoushka Shankar — Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding — Visions Of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria — Warriors Of Light
Ricky Kej — Break Of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto — Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon — Triveni
Best Children’s Music Album
Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids — World Wide Playdate
John Legend — My Favorite Dream
Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band — ¡Brillo, Brillo!
Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats — Creciendo
Rock for Children — Solid Rock Revival
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle — The Dreamer
Jim Gaffigan — The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser — Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais — Armageddon
Trevor Noah — Where Was I
Best Audio Book, Narration, And Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand — My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton — Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones
George Clinton — …And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter — Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration
Various Artists — All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper — Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
Various Artists — The Color Purple
Various Artists — Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists — Saltburn
Various Artists — Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Kris Bowers — The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer — Dune: Part Two
Laura Karpman — American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross — Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary — God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Pinar Toprak — Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora
Wilbert Roget II — Star Wars Outlaws
Winifred Phillips — Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Barbra Streisand — “Love Will Survive” (From The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)
Jon Batiste — “It Never Went Away” (From The Netflix Documentary American Symphony)
Luke Combs — “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” (From Twisters: The Album)
*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake — “Better Place” (From Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo — “Can’t Catch Me Now” (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)
Best Music Video
ASAP Rocky — “Tailor Swif”
Charli XCX — “360”
Eminem — “Houdini”
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Taylor Swift Feat. Post Malone — “Fortnight”
Best Music Film
Jon Batiste — American Symphony
June Carter Cash — June
Run-DMC — Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt — Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists — The Greatest Night In Pop
Best Recording Package
The Avett Brothers — The Avett Brothers
Charli XCX — Brat
iWhoiWhoo — Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease
Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)
The Muddy Basin Ramblers — Jug Band Millionaire
Post Malone — F-1 Trillion
William Clark Green — Baker Hotel
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Alpha Wolf — Half Living Things
John Lennon — Mind Games
Kate Bush — Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)
Nirvana — In Utero
Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker — Unsuk Chin
90 Day Men — We Blame Chicago
Best Album Notes
Alice Coltrane — The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras — After Midnight
John Culshaw — John Culshaw — The Art Of The Producer — The Early Years 1948-55
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists — Centennial
Various Artists — SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”
Best Historical Album
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists — Centennial
Paul Robeson — Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings
Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía — Pepito y Paquito
Prince & The New Power Generation — Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews — The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Charlotte Day Wilson — Cyan Blue
Kacey Musgraves — Deeper Well
Lucky Daye — Algorithm
Peter Gabriel — I/O
Sabrina Carpenter — Short N’ Sweet
Willow — Empathogen
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale — John Adams: Girls Of The Golden West
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck — Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 – Bates: Resurrexit (Live)
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard — Clear Voices In The Dark
Timo Andres, Andrew Cyr & Metropolis Ensemble — Timo Andres: The Blind Banister
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Christoph Franke
Dirk Sobotka
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Erica Brenner
Morten Lindberg
Best Immersive Audio Album
Ensemble 96, Current Saxophone Quartet & Nina T. Karlsen — Pax
Peter Gabriel — I/O (In-Side Mix)
Ray Charles & Various Artists — Genius Loves Company
Roxy Music — Avalon
Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Nick Davies — Henning Sommerro: Borders
Best Instrumental Composition
Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman — “Strands”
André 3000 — “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album but This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck — “Remembrance”
Christopher Zuar Orchestra — “Communion”
Shelly Berg — “At Last”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella
Béla Fleck — “Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)”
Henry Mancini & Snarky Puppy — “Baby Elephant Walk (Encore)”
Jacob Collier Feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly — “Bridge Over Troubled Water”
Säje — “Silent Night”
Scott Hoying Feat. Säje & Tonality — “Rose Without The Thorns”
Best Arrangement, Instruments And Vocals
Cody Fry Feat. Sleeping At Last — “The Sound Of Silence”
John Legend — “Always Come Back”
Säje Feat. Regina Carter — “Alma”
Willow — “Big Feelings”
The 8-Bit Big Band Feat. Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher — “Last Surprise (From “Persona 5″)”
Best Orchestral Performance
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta — “Kodály: Háry János Suite, Nyári este & Symphony In C Major”
Esa-Pekka Salonen & San Francisco Symphony — “Stravinsky: The Firebird”
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — “Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”
ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra & Marin Alsop — “John Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance”
Susanna Mälkki & Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra — “Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava & Lemminkäinen”
Best Opera Recording
Los Angeles Philharmonic, John Adams & Los Angeles Master Chorale — John Adams: Girls Of The Golden West
Lyric Opera Of Kansas City & Gerard Schwarz — Moravec: The Shining
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Catán: Florencia en el Amazonas
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Puts: The Hours
San Francisco Symphony Chorus & San Francisco Symphony — Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Best Choral Performance
Apollo’s Fire & Jeannette Sorrell — “Handel: Israel In Egypt, HWV 54”
The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Artefact Ensemble & Novus NY — “Sheehan: Akathist”
The Crossing, Donald Nally & Dan Schwartz — “Ochre”
Skylark Vocal Ensemble & Matthew Guard — “Clear Voices In The Dark”
True Concord Voices & Orchestra, Jeffrey Biegel & Eric Holtan — “A Dream So Bright: Choral Music Of Jake Runestad”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion — “Rectangles And Circumstance”
JACK Quartet — “John Luther Adams: Waves & Particles”
Lorelei Ensemble & Christopher Cerrone — “Christopher Cerrone: Beaufort Scales”
Miró Quartet — “Home”
Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax — “Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97 “Archduke””
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Andy Akiho — “Akiho: Longing”
Curtis J Stewart, James Blachly & Experiential Orchestra — “Perry: Concerto for Violin And Orchestra”
Mak Grgić & Ensemble Dissonance — “Entourer”
Seth Parker Woods — “Eastman The Holy Presence Of Joan d’Arc”
Víkingur Ólafsson — “J. S. Bach: Goldberg Variations”
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Fotina Naumenko — Bespoke Songs
Joyce DiDonato, Il Pomo d’Oro & Maxim Emelyanychev — Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
Karen Slack & Michelle Cann — Beyond The Years
Nicholas Phan, Farayi Malek & Palaver Strings — A Change Is Gonna Come
Will Liverman & Jonathan King — Show Me The Way
Best Classical Compendium
Amy Porter, Nikki Chooi, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & JoAnn Falletta — Lukas Foss: Symphony No. 1 & Renaissance Concerto
Andy Akiho & Imani Winds — BeLonging
Danaë Xanthe Vlasse, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Michael Shapiro — Mythologies II
Experiential Orchestra, James Blachly & Curtis J Stewart — American Counterpoints
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & María Dueñas — Gabriela Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andrea Casarrubios — “Casarrubios: Seven for Solo Cello”
Decoda — “Coleman: Revelry”
Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo & San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra — “Saariaho: Adriana Mater”
Eighth Blackbird — “Lang: Composition as Explanation”
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Master Chorale — “Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina”