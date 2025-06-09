BET Awards 2025: See The Full List Of Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

The BET Awards 2025 are live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California tonight, with Kevin Hart acting as host.

Tonight, Kevin Hart is hosting the 25th Edition of the BET Awards, live from Los Angeles, California. Overall, it is going to be an amazing night for music, film, television, and just art in general. Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin will be receiving the Ultimate Icon Award, which is well deserved for all parties involved. Additionally, we will be getting performances from Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and many more.

Below, you can find every single category and nomination that will be present at this year's version of the BET Awards. Throughout the evening, we will keep you updated by highlighting every winner in bold. Enjoy the show, and stay tuned to HNHH for our coverage of this historic event.

Album of the Year

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Glorious – GloRilla
GNX – Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
Some Sexy Songs 4 U – Drake and PartyNextDoor
We Don't Trust You – Future and Metro Boomin

Video of the Year

"3AM in Tokeyo" – Key Glock
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey
"After Hours" – Kehlani
"Denial Is a River" – Doechii
"Family Matters" – Drake
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
"Timeless" – The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti
"Type Shit" – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti

Viewer's Choice Award

"Residuals" – Chris Brown
"Denial Is a River" – Doechii
"Nokia" – Drake
"Like That" – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
"TGIF" – GloRilla
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
"Luther" – Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA
"Brokey" – Latto

Best Collaboration

"30 for 30" – SZA featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Alter Ego" – Doechii featuring JT
"Are You Even Real" – Teddy Swims featuring Giveon
"Beckham" – Dee Billz featuring Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo and KJ Swervo
"Bless" – Lil Wayne, Wheezy and Young Thug
"Like That" – Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar
"Luther" – Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA
"Sticky" – Tyler, the Creator featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne
"Timeless" – The Weeknd featuring Playboi Carti

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas III
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Victoria Monét

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, the Creator

Best New Artist

41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
Leon Thomas III
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims

Best Group

41
Common and Pete Rock
Drake and PartyNextDoor
Flo
Future and Metro Boomin
Jacquees and Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist
Maverick City Music

BET Her Award

"Beautiful People" – Mary J. Blige
"Blackbiird" – Beyoncé
"Bloom" – Doechii
"Burning"– Tems
"Defying Gravity" – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
"Heart of a Woman" – Summer Walker
"Hold On" – Tems
"In My Bag" – Flo and GloRilla

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

"A God (There Is)" – Common and Pete Rock featuring Jennifer Hudson
"Amen" – Pastor Mike Jr.
"Better Days" – Fridayy
"Church Doors" – Yolanda Adams featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence
"Constant" – Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore and Anthony Gargiula
"Deserve to Win" – Tamela Mann
"Faith" – Rapsody
"Rain Down on Me" – GloRilla featuring Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions and Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, the Creator

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
Luther: Never Too Much
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierre
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Badass
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya

Sportswoman of the Year

A'ja Wilson
Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau'jae Johnson
JuJu Watkins
Sha'Carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year

Aaron Judge
Anthony Edwards
Deion Sanders
Jalen Hurts
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Saquon Barkley
Stephen Curry

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Bashy (United Kingdom)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (United Kingdom)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajuliacosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
DLALA THUKZIN (South Africa)
Dr. Yaro fr
KWN (United Kindgom)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille fr
Odeal (United Kingdom)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)

YoungStars Award

Akira Akbar
Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn Hollingsworth
Heiress Diana Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixon
Tyrik Johnson
Van Van

