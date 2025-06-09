BET Awards 2025: See The Full List Of Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

The BET Awards 2025 are live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California tonight, with Kevin Hart acting as host.

Below, you can find every single category and nomination that will be present at this year's version of the BET Awards. Throughout the evening, we will keep you updated by highlighting every winner in bold. Enjoy the show, and stay tuned to HNHH for our coverage of this historic event.

Tonight, Kevin Hart is hosting the 25th Edition of the BET Awards, live from Los Angeles, California. Overall, it is going to be an amazing night for music, film, television, and just art in general. Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg, and Kirk Franklin will be receiving the Ultimate Icon Award, which is well deserved for all parties involved. Additionally, we will be getting performances from Lil Wayne, GloRilla , Playboi Carti, and many more.

