Kendrick Lamar Dominates Nominations For 2025 BET Awards

Kendrick Lamar is joined by Drake, Doechii, Future, and GloRilla as the most nominated rappers at the 2025 BET Awards.

Kendrick Lamar just opened his mouth, someone go hand him ten BET Awards nominations for 2025 right now. Per Billboard, his explosive run after the Drake battle yielded the biggest number of nominations for a single artist for this year's ceremony.

K.Dot is up for Album of the Year with his West Coast tribute GNX, and he has three selections for Best Collaboration. Two of these are recent SZA link-ups, those being "luther" and the SOS Deluxe: LANA cut "30 For 30." Of course, there's also "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin off WE DON'T TRUST YOU.

In addition, the Compton lyricist is up for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year for "Not Like Us." He and Dave Free also received a nomination for Video Director of the Year. Finally, the pgLang superstar received a whopping three nominations for the Viewer's Choice Award. These are the aforementioned "luther" and "Like That" along with the scathing – and legally challenged – Drizzy diss track "Not Like Us."

Will he win all, some, or none of these? You will have to see the Kevin Hart-hosted ceremony on June 9 to find out.

Drake 2025 BET Awards Nominations

Apart from Kendrick Lamar's dominant run, there are plenty of other multi-nominated hip-hop artists at the 2025 BET Awards. Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla have six nominations each. On the other hand, Metro Boomin has five, and SZA and The Weeknd got four each.

Of course, the easy comparison to make here is with Drake, given their explosive feud. The 6ix God is competing with Kendrick in the Album of the Year category for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and Best Male Hip-Hop Artist. Also, they're both up for Video of the Year ("Family Matters"), and Viewer's Choice Award ("NOKIA") categories. Not only that, but Drizzy also has nominations alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR for Best Group and individually for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

We will see how these awards go. Considering Kendrick Lamar's Grammys wins earlier this year, we expect plenty of trophies. But anything could happen with a strong list of nominees like this. Others include Tyler, The Creator, Common and Pete Rock, Latto, Key Glock, BigXthaPlug, and more.

