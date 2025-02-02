Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Music Video Grammy For "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar was nominated for Grammys in five different categories tonight, including Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, and even Song of the Year. However, there was one category that was going under the radar. Of course, we are talking about none other than Best Music Video. This is an award that is a testament to an artist's creative vision. Kendrick has always been amazing with his music videos, especially with Dave Free leading the way.

"Not Like Us" was a moment in 2024 and the music video released on July 4th was yet another twisting of the knife against Drake. Well, the knife has been twisted yet again as Kendrick was anointed with the Grammy for Best Music Video. This win came moments after Lamar won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. If you are keeping track at home, that means Kendrick has won three Grammys tonight and he has the potential to win two more, although he will be up against pop stars.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Three Grammys

For Drake, this has been a nightmare evening when you consider his bar "Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone come hand him a Grammy right now." These words turned out to be prophetic, but also a bit of a self own when you consider how the beef ultimately turned out. Regardless of the beef, this is yet another example of just how much of a legend Kendrick is. He will go down in history as one of the greatest rappers ever and the first to win a Grammy for a diss song. One can now make the argument that "Not Like Us" is the best diss of all time.