Kendrick Lamar Exerts Maximum Pain On Drake And Wins Record Of The Year At The Grammys For "Not Like Us"

BY Alexander Cole 3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Kendrick Lamar performs Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, at Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin.
"Not Like Us" is an unstoppable force.

Kendrick Lamar came into the Grammys with seven nominations among five different categories. These categories were Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and even Song of the Year. Overall, it was clear that he was going to sweep the rap-centric categories. In fact, he did just that. However, he also won the Grammy for Best Music Video which brought his total up to three for the entire evening.

However, moments ago, Kendrick Lamar came through with a massive upset as he defeated the pop girls to win Record of the Year for "Not Like Us." The entire building erupted when his name was called and it was yet another example of Kendrick dominating 2024. It can be argued that "Not Like Us" was the best hit of the last year, and this award is further proof of just how respected the song is. What makes the win that much more impressive, however, is that K. Dot did it with a diss track.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Music Video Grammy For "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar Can't Stop Winning

Kendrick Lamar was there to accept his award, and he did it with Mustard by his side. His speech was short and sweet as he shouted out his hometown and the West Coast as a whole. He also referenced the palisades and the fires that took out Los Angeles. It was a great moment and the entire crowd was on its feet watching K. Dot accept his award. Overall, it showcased that Kendrick is the biggest rapper in the world and that his peers absolutely adore his artistry.

For Drake, this is probably his worst nightmare. The song that he is suing UMG over now has four Grammy and it is going for a fifth with Song of the Year. If Kendrick sweeps his categories, it will be a historic night for hip-hop that many did not see coming. Only time will tell if Kendrick can win that 22nd Grammy in just a few minutes' time.

Read More: 2025 Grammy Winners: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, & SZA Lead The Way

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Wins Best Music Video Grammy For "Not Like Us" 670
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Kendrick Lamar Makes History By Winning Best Rap Performance And Best Rap Song Grammy For "Not Like Us" 3.9K
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music Kendrick Lamar’s Five “Not Like Us” Grammy Nominations Leave Social Media Users Impressed 146
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Music Kendrick Lamar Secures Seven Nominations For 2025 Grammys After Drake Beef 107