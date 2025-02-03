Kendrick Lamar Exerts Maximum Pain On Drake And Wins Record Of The Year At The Grammys For "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar came into the Grammys with seven nominations among five different categories. These categories were Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Record of the Year, and even Song of the Year. Overall, it was clear that he was going to sweep the rap-centric categories. In fact, he did just that. However, he also won the Grammy for Best Music Video which brought his total up to three for the entire evening.

However, moments ago, Kendrick Lamar came through with a massive upset as he defeated the pop girls to win Record of the Year for "Not Like Us." The entire building erupted when his name was called and it was yet another example of Kendrick dominating 2024. It can be argued that "Not Like Us" was the best hit of the last year, and this award is further proof of just how respected the song is. What makes the win that much more impressive, however, is that K. Dot did it with a diss track.

Kendrick Lamar Can't Stop Winning

Kendrick Lamar was there to accept his award, and he did it with Mustard by his side. His speech was short and sweet as he shouted out his hometown and the West Coast as a whole. He also referenced the palisades and the fires that took out Los Angeles. It was a great moment and the entire crowd was on its feet watching K. Dot accept his award. Overall, it showcased that Kendrick is the biggest rapper in the world and that his peers absolutely adore his artistry.