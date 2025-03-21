SZA Reveals Kendrick Lamar’s Game-Changing Advice About Performing

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are scheduled to kick off their "Grand National" tour next month with a performance in Minneapolis.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar are currently preparing to embark on their "Grand National" tour, and according to the songstress, she's learned a lot in the process. During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she revealed some of the valuable advice she's gotten from the Compton MC in the past. “I get to pick different tips and watch how he carries himself, how he emotes,” she explained. “To watch him perform is to witness something magical.”

“One time he gave me the pointer of pretending to watch myself from above,” SZA added. “He sees himself while he’s performing, and it actually changed a lot for me. It was weird, when I was watching myself from afar, I was like, ‘This not what I want to see, I want to see something different. I want to turn up.’ Then I just started, like, invoking a completely different energy and spirit within myself.”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour
2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1
Rappers SZA (L) and Kendrick Lamar (R) perform on the Coachella stage during week 1, day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella )

The "Grand National" tour is scheduled to begin in April with shows in cities like Minneapolis, Atlanta, Charlotte, and more. After wrapping up the North American leg of the tour in June, the duo will kick off the European leg in July. They'll perform in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Italy, and more. As for what fans can expect, SZA set the bar high during her chat with Jimmy Kimmel a few weeks back.

"Oh, we’re doing a new thing,” she revealed at the time. “We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane.” Kendrick Lamar and SZA also teamed up last month for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. According to the NFL, it racked up a staggering 3.65 billion total global views.

