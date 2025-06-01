SZA's "Grand National" tour alongside Kendrick Lamar has been a major success so far, and recently, the songstress surprised her supporters with a very special guest. During her performance in Las Vegas last night (May 31), she brought out Doja Cat for "Kiss Me More," as captured by The Shade Room. It was the first time the duo performed the song live since way back in 2021, and needless to say, the crowd went wild.

Doja is far from the first special guest fans have seen on the tour so far, however. Last month, SZA also brought out her close friend Lizzo at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood to perform "Special." Justin Bieber even stopped by a couple days later to help the hitmaker deliver a heartfelt rendition of "Snooze." Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly went viral.

Kendrick has brought out some exciting special guests so far too, including Playboi Carti and Baby Keem.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour

While SZA has undoubtedly had a blast on tour so far, she did have an unfortunate experience at a meet and greet last week. While mingling with fans at a meet and greet, one of them launched a bracelet at her, prompting her to make a hasty exit. A video of the moment quickly went viral on social media, and for the most part, users thought she did the right thing.

The North American leg of the "Grand National" tour is expected to continue until the end of June. In the next few weeks, SZA and Kendrick will hit cities like St. Louis, Chicago, and Toronto, among others. After that, they'll begin their trek across The U.K. and Europe, with stops in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, and Italy, and more.