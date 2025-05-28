SZA Abruptly Leaves Meet & Greet After Fan Throws Bracelet At Her

SZA was in Phoenix for a bit of a meet and greet on Wednesday afternoon. All seemed to be going well. However, one fan who seemingly did not think things through threw their bracelet at her. Based on one of the angles, it does not seem like the fan intended to cause any harm. The fan likely wanted her to have it.

Unfortunately for the fan, the hit from the bracelet caused SZA to leave the event with no hesitation. This is the latest instance of a fan throwing an object at a fan. However, it is far from the only instance.

Fans may recall Kid Cudi being hit with a water bottle at Rolling Loud Miami in 2022. That incident caused him to cut his set short. Coincidentally, Billie Eilish had a necklace thrown at her while she was on stage in Glendale back in December of last year.

SZA Meet And Greet

Fans found the incident funny, especially because it did not seem to be anything done with the intent of harming SZA. Some pointed out that she even chose to keep the bracelet.

Others showed their disappointment in the fan. The prevailing sentiment with those is that throwing the bracelet was unnecessary. "Y'all ain't gonna be happy until one of these celebs run a fade with y'all," said one of the top comments.