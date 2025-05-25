After breaking attendance records in Washington and Texas, Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour achieves another milestone in his hometown. After his three-night concert at Sofi Stadium, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar is the only rapper to have multiple tours in the top five highest-grossing hip-hop tours of all time.

The Grand National Tour currently grossed over 112.5 million. This eclipse the rap star's previous The Big Steppers Tour, which grossed 110.8 million in 2023.

Lamar show delivers the rap star's hits from his latest release and award-winning catalog. He performs the popular diss tracks "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us." His set also includes performances of his collaborations with SZA in "30 for 30" and "luther."

K.Dot and SZA bring unmatched synergy. Lamaris known for fearless storytelling, and SZA, a boundary-pushing vocalist with mainstream pull, command the stage with emotional range and intensity. Their chemistry is magnetic, drawing in multi-generational, multicultural crowds.

As the tour continues across the country, it’s clear: they aren’t following trends. They’re setting the pace for a new era. The tour has resulted in both acts maintaining domination on the Billboard charts.

Kendrick Lamar Grand National Tour

The tour, co-headlined by SZA, launched in Minneapolis on April 19. Opening night at U.S. Bank Stadium drew over 47,000 fans and grossed $9.1 million—making it the highest-grossing rap concert ever.

Just days later, they topped themselves in Houston. Performing at NRG Stadium, the pair earned $9.45 million from 42,205 tickets sold, setting another record for single-night rap earnings.

Industry experts now forecast the tour will exceed $350 million in total revenue, eclipsing Drake’s 2023 record. If projections hold, Grand National will become the highest-grossing rap tour in history.