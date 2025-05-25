The "Grand National" tour from the trio of SZA, Mustard, and Kendrick Lamar has been incredibly successful thus far. It also added a couple of new names to the lineup for their three sold-out Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium, which include Justin Bieber and Mr. Checking Cheese himself, AZ Chike.

The "peekaboo" MC popped out to perform this GNX collab alongside Kendrick, as caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter. The Compton lyricist actually took this song to his Super Bowl LIX halftime show earlier this year. It was a great way to show hometown love on Saturday (May 24), although many fans hoped for more guests.

Of course, a lot of the typical discourse popped up online after this guest slot. Loads of praise, a fair share of hate, and also a lot of jokes due to AZ Chike's recent rap battle contributions. His track "What Would You Do?" takes aim at Joey Bada$$, who ripped him with a single line off his Loaded Lux-assisted diss track, "MY TOWN." "Look, Ray Vaughn was so last week / Now, I'm hearing s**t about some n***a named 'A** Cheek'" is a textbook "simple but effective" bar.

Read More: The East Versus West Rap Battle Of 2025 Boasts A Whopping 93 Diss Tracks On Its Timeline

Kendrick Lamar SoFi Stadium

Nevertheless, it was great to see a GNX collaborator hit the stage alongside the pgLang creative. We will see if there are any more surprises for the rest of the "Grand National" shows in North America. They'll wrap up on June 18 in the DMV area, and July and August is when they'll hit the road in Europe.

Kendrick Lamar's SoFi Stadium shows were star-studded affairs. It's Los Angeles, so obviously a lot of celebrities made a splash, much to the delight of fans looking for famous faces in the crowd. Perhaps the next couple of shows will have a similar energy, although we doubt anything will be as grand as meaningful as these hometown slots.