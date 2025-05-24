SZA Surprises Fans With Justin Bieber At Los Angeles Show

SZA's "Grand National" tour with Kendrick Lamar has been a huge success so far, and during her performance at SoFi Stadium last night, she was joined by a very special guest. She brought out Justin Bieber for a heartfelt rendition of "Snooze," as seen in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. He appeared in the 2023 music video for the song and on an acoustic version.

At one point in the show, SZA held the new father's chin and he kissed her hand, making their chemistry apparent. Bieber isn't the only special guest who the songstress has surprised fans with recently, however. Earlier this week, she also brought out Lizzo for a remix of "Special."

“I brought my best friend for energy,” SZA announced before Lizzo appeared. “BABYS FIRST STADIUM PERFORMANCE — I love u @sza u r THEE DIVA!,” Lizzo captioned a clip of the show.

SZA & Justin Bieber

Several other celebrities popped out to see SZA and Kendrick perform at SoFi Stadium earlier this week. Reportedly, this included Big Boy, YG, OhGeesy, Gunna, DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, and more.

Already, SZA and Kendrick have managed to smash the record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert, selling 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field in Seattle earlier this month. They raked in a staggering $14.811 million, surpassing the record they set themselves in April. Eminem held the record previously.

Kendrick also reportedly has the highest-grossing concert by a Black man as a headliner or co-headliner. This was thanks to his Arlington, Texas tour stop at the AT$T Stadium in April, which reportedly brought in a whopping $11.8 million.