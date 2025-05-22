Lizzo Surprises SZA Fans With Guest Performance During Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National" Tour

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 288 Views
Lizzo SZA Performance Kendrick Lamar Tour Hip Hop News
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; SZA accepts the award for best R&amp;B Song from Lizzo during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lizzo and SZA not only have a "Special" collaboration under their belt, but they have been very close public celebrity friends.

Kendrick Lamar has thrown rap fans for a loop with his Mustard-assisted "Grand National" tour, but there is more than enough room for pop/R&B stars like SZA and Lizzo too. The latter recently appeared as a special guest for the trio's first Inglewood show of the trek on Wednesday (May 21) at SoFi Stadium, according to UPROXX. Their next shows in the city are on Friday and Saturday (May 23 and 24).

During the Detroit native's special guest slot, she sang her Solána collaboration "Special" alongside her good celebrity friend. It seems like they might have some more musical crossovers in the future, and we're not talking about more collaborations. Apparently, they almost started a rock band called P***y Lasers with another unknown female artist.

"We just always been friends, and it’s a sacred space for me in this industry," Lizzo said of SZA. "We [had] this little period of time when we were just linking up in the studio. One particular night, mind you, we were gonna start a rock band, called P***y Lasers. We were going to start a rock band called P***y Lasers with an incredible other artist who I don’t know if she even wants to be mentioned, so I’m not going to mention her."

Lizzo & SZA

What's more is that SZA and Lizzo hang out way more off the stage, so fans hope their careers follow suit and cross over even more. For example, the latter recently attended the former's Brooklyn afterparty for this "Grand National" tour. Other special guests were there such as KAYTRANADA and Justine Skye. We will see what else the friends get up to.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour struck gold, breaking its own highest-grossing rap show record on multiple occasions now. We will see just what else they achieve on this trek amid so many great moments, staggering sales metrics, and culturally resonant discussions.

Elsewhere, fans hope that the SOS superstar and Lizzo have even more material together on the way. It's not like they don't already have a lot of chemistry, but fans think it could be even stronger.

