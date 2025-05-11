SZA has been having a spectacular time on the "Grand National" tour, which are incredibly draining stadium shows alongside Kendrick Lamar and Mustard. But somehow, she still has enough energy to host a Brooklyn afterparty this weekend with KAYTRANADA, Lizzo, Justine Skye, and more.

Solána shared some clips from the event, including a Twitter post of her singing along to the Beyoncé cut "Deja Vu" next to the Haitian-Canadian DJ. "Baby we had a tiimmmmeee [crying-laughing emoji] @KAYTRANADA is the ONE hear me," she captioned the clip.

In addition, The Neighborhood Talk caught some clips of KAYTRA and Skye debuting new material together during the former's set. Also, the SOS singer shared a joint with him in another clip, and you can see Lizzo somewhere in the background with a blonde wig on. All in all, it seemed like an absolutely great time.

However, this wasn't the only notable extracurricular activity stemming from this year's "Grand National" extravaganza. Kendrick Lamar surprised fans at SZA's pop-up at a New Jersey mall. It was very rowdy and exciting, so you can imagine how that translates into tens of thousands of fans in a stadium.

KAYTRANADA SZA

Despite this afterparty link-up, KAYTRANADA and the TDE superstar have no collaborations under their belt yet. Hopefully that changes very soon, as one of the best melody crafters today would pair amazingly with one of the most fun and vibrant production pallets out there.

Regardless, we will see what other fan engagements SZA brings her supporters, whether that's more Not Beauty pop-ups or afterparties. Either way, fans have been very happy to see how excited and involved the "Grand National" team is in between shows. Sure, they still keep a lot of things under wraps, especially the Compton lyricist. But they have plenty more dates to do big things for.