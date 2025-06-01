Kendrick Lamar & SZA Fans Gather Outside San Francisco Stadium To Watch Concert For Free

Kendrick Lamar, SZA, and Mustard have a few more "Grand National" shows in North America this month before heading to Europe in July.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have built up a lot of fan acclaim thanks to their numerous collabs, and not every die-hard was able to catch their "Grand National" tour alongside Mustard. However, lucky fans in San Francisco on Thursday (May 29) were able to catch all the action at the Oracle Park stadium without dropping a dime.

Via Instagram, The Neighborhood Talk compiled various videos of fans gathering across Mission Bay to enjoy the concert from afar. There were also folks right outside of the gates hoping to catch some audio, and fans even got to witness some visual elements as well.

Of course, this probably happens at any venue that's accessible outside for many different artists, so it's not like this is a new phenomenon. However, given absurd ticket prices for this trek and its artists' popularity right now, it's certainly a treat that many others were not able to access as easily. In other cities, you might need a penthouse to comfortably see a stadium show from afar.

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's tour held other surprises that were not contingent on its venue. K.Dot brought AZ Chike out at one of their Los Angeles concerts, whereas Solána performed with Justin Bieber at another.

Kendrick Lamar SZA AMA 2025

Throughout the whole run of concerts, it's been wild to see just how long the TDE affiliates extended their post-Super Bowl victory lap. Hot off an SOS deluxe, GNX, and the Drake battle, we've been in their shadow for a while.

Or at least, we were. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "luther" left the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 this week after 13 weeks at number one. Morgan Wallen and Tate McRae's "What I Want" dethroned it after a historic run which broke various records.

All in all, we will see what the two do next as they wrap up their dominance. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's recent AMAs nominations also resulted in some hot headlines, so their awards buzz continues to cause debate and conversation. We can only expect that to continue into 2026, as both stars will probably get some Grammy nominations.

