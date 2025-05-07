SZA Admits She Still Owes Beyonce Money For Interpolating Her On "SOS"

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist SZA performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
SZA described Beyonce as a "generous QUEEN" while revealing that she never paid her to interpolate her song, "Listen."

SZA says that she owes Beyonce a great deal for letting her interpolate her music on the album, SOS, and expressed her gratitude in a comment on Instagram caught by People. In response to a video from influencer Zuhaila Jama, who joked about how many writers Beyonce credits on her songs, SZA revealed how generous the legendary singer can be.

“I literally owe her half my publishing off interpolation alone on SOS and she never pressed me lmao a generous QUEEN [crying emoji]," SZA wrote in the comment. One instance of SZA interpolating Beyonce comes on the title track. She sings: “And I cried and cried / Said what’s on my mind.” The lyrics serve as an interpolation of Beyoncé’s song, “Listen,” from the movie Dreamgirls. She sings: “And I’ve tried and tried / To say what’s on my mind.”

Fans were loving the response from SZA. "SZA you will always be loved by the Beyhive," one user wrote back. Another added: "Love seeing you pop up in everyone’s comments girl you’re a real one!"

SZA dropped SOS back in 2022 to critical acclaim. The album features appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and helped SZA win a Best Progressive R&B Album Grammy Award. She dropped a deluxe version of the project with 19 additional tracks titled Lana in 2024.

SZA & Kendrick Lamar's "Grand National Tour"

The comment from SZA comes after she kicked off her co-headlining Grand National tour with Kendrick Lamar back in April. The two "Luther" collaborators are traveling across North America and Europe for dozens of more concerts. They'll be wrapping up in Stockholm, Sweden in August.

The success of their tour comes as “Luther” remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the 11th total week. In doing so, it ties Puff Daddy and Faith Evans’ “I’ll Be Missing You” for the most weeks spent at No. 1 among duets by lead solo men and women, according to Billboard.

