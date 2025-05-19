AZ Chike has targeted Joey Bada$$ on a new diss track titled, "What Would You Do?," as West Coast rappers continue to come after Joey. Towards the beginning of the song, he references Ray Vaughn having already dropped the diss track, "Hoe Era," last week. He raps: "He keep talkin' 'bout the wеst, is he strictly d*ck-ly? / Ray got some, I guess summer goin' fifty-fifty / Tag me in, time to get a n***a gone / Yeah, you bad to the ass / I'm just bad to the bone."

At another point, he goes on to reference Joey having co-written Post Malone's hit song, "Rockstar." He raps: “How you a pro from your era and still ain’t made a hit song? ... F**k that bullsh*t you wrote for Post Malone … And barely that, it wasn’t working, [you] start to act.”

Joey kicked off the drama, earlier this year, when he released, “The Ruler’s Back." On that song, he targeted Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast as a whole. "Too much West Coast d*ck lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin'" he rapped, referencing Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake.

AZ Chike & Joey Bada$$ Beef

Following responses by Ray Vaughn as well as Daylyt, Joey dropped "The Finals," last Thursday. In doing so, he trolled them for sticking up for Kendrick Lamar while implying the GNX rapper doesn't even have their phone number. He rapped: "What kinda Top Dawg is you? / You more Shih Tzu, you was cloned in the lab, dog, you artificial / You known for your label, not because your art official."