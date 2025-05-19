AZ Chike Joins Army Of West Coast Rappers Feuding With Joey Bada$$ On New Diss Track, "What Would You Do?"

BY Cole Blake 1209 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2019 BET Experience - DJ Hed Presents Kicksperience Sponsored by Sprite
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: AzChike performs onstage at the 2019 BET Experience DJ Hed Presents Kicksperience Sponsored by Sprite at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BET)
Joey Bada$$ has been feuding with several West Coast artists since dropping "The Ruler’s Back," earlier this year.

AZ Chike has targeted Joey Bada$$ on a new diss track titled, "What Would You Do?," as West Coast rappers continue to come after Joey. Towards the beginning of the song, he references Ray Vaughn having already dropped the diss track, "Hoe Era," last week. He raps: "He keep talkin' 'bout the wеst, is he strictly d*ck-ly? / Ray got some, I guess summer goin' fifty-fifty / Tag me in, time to get a n***a gone / Yeah, you bad to the ass / I'm just bad to the bone."

At another point, he goes on to reference Joey having co-written Post Malone's hit song, "Rockstar." He raps: “How you a pro from your era and still ain’t made a hit song? ... F**k that bullsh*t you wrote for Post Malone … And barely that, it wasn’t working, [you] start to act.”

Joey kicked off the drama, earlier this year, when he released, “The Ruler’s Back." On that song, he targeted Kendrick Lamar and the West Coast as a whole. "Too much West Coast d*ck lickin' / I'm hearin' n****s throwin' rocks, really ain't sh*t stickin'" he rapped, referencing Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake.

Read More: AZ Chike Drops A Sinister West Coast Banger With "Game Time"

AZ Chike & Joey Bada$$ Beef

Following responses by Ray Vaughn as well as Daylyt, Joey dropped "The Finals," last Thursday. In doing so, he trolled them for sticking up for Kendrick Lamar while implying the GNX rapper doesn't even have their phone number. He rapped:  "What kinda Top Dawg is you? / You more Shih Tzu, you was cloned in the lab, dog, you artificial / You known for your label, not because your art official."

AZ Chike collaborated with Kendrick Lamar on his GNX track, "peekaboo," last year. Lamar still hasn't addressed Joey Badaa$$'s diss tracks.

Read More: AZ Chike Talks Kendrick Lamar “peekaboo,” Getting Roasted By ScHoolboy Q & West Coast Unity

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2023 Sol Blume Festival Music Joey Bada$$ Unloads On Ray Vaughn With New Diss Track, "The Finals" 6.0K
AzChike Fire Back Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music AZ Chike Appears To Fire Back At Joey Badass On Behalf Of Kendrick Lamar On New Song 4.0K
Joey Badass Kendrick Lamar Ray Vaughn Diss Hip Hop News Music Joey Badass Tells Kendrick Lamar He's Still Down For The Challenge On New Ray Vaughn Diss 2.5K
Daylyt Picture Capital STEEZ Joey Badass Beef Hip Hop News Music Daylyt Shares Ominous Picture Of Capital STEEZ Amid Joey Badass Beef 2.4K