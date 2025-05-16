AZ Chike Drops A Sinister West Coast Banger With "Game Time"

BY Alexander Cole
AZ Chike is having a tremendous year so far and he continues to stack wins thanks to his new single "Game Time."

AZ Chike is an artist who has been grinding for a very long time and has always been a staple of the West Coast. However, he got his biggest look in November of 2024 thanks to Kendrick Lamar. He was featured on the song "peekaboo" and many believe he was the best part of the album.

Overall, the artist has made the most of this co-sign. He has been dropping music left and right and fans are loving it. His style is a distinct one and there is no doubt that AZ Chike has been able to master it.

On Friday, the artist came through with a brand-new song called "Game Time" which yet again, shows that AZ Chike has a stranglehold on the Cali sound. The song contains some sinister, stripped back production, which really helps him achieve the tone he's going for.

Furthermore, the bars here are extremely tense. Although they are braggadocios, they are also assertive. A statement is being made on the song and you can feel that the whole way through.

No matter where you are, this is some Summer music right here. While not everyone is a fan of the West Coast, AZ Chike certainly does a good job of bridging the gap. He is an exciting voice and we cannot wait to see what he does next. Hopefully, we even get a full body of work, very soon.

AZ Chike - Game Time

Quotable Lyrics:

What I want for Christmas? Two bitches at the same time
With me it's game time, but with you, yeah, it's lame time
Ayy, keep playin', fuck around, get yo' head blown
Don't wanna live right, well alright, leave you dead wrong, ayy

