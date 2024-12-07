AzChike Makes His Solo Return With "Love Yo Weapons"

One of Kendrick's "GNX" collaborators has a hit.

Whether or not this lands on a project remains to be seen. AzChike has already dropped off three in 2024, including CHIZZLE, Spooky Summer, and Don't Die Yet, with the latter being a collab tape with Low the Great. The production on "Love Yo Weapons" is another high-quality aspect of this track, though. It contains a woozy saxophone loop that pops in at various points throughout. Additionally, it's got that West Coast bounce that you come to expect. If the effectiveness of this record is surprising to you, we want to remind you he's been doing this for a while. He's been in the business for about six years and has some solid cuts under his belt. Chike Different, his 2022 tape, features a great deal of his biggest songs. So, him getting the love from Lamar is great, but he would be doing just fine without the nod.

Kendrick Lamar helped put his fans and other hip-hop listeners on to some underappreciated West Coast talent on GNX. Lefty Gunplay , Dody6, Wallie the Sensei, and Hitta J3 are just a few. But there's one in particular that we are focusing on today who wasn't listed. AzChike is getting the HNHH spotlight shone on him this weekend thanks to "Love Yo Weapons." It's his newest single, and first solo release since May. The Los Angeles native really shined next to K. Dot on the eerie and intimidating "peekaboo," trading some lines in an engaging performance. He's equally so on this track, as he raps about the dangerous street life out West, life's tests, and protecting your own.

