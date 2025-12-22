Charlie Kirk's Harsh Criticism Of Nicki Minaj Resurfaces After Her AmericaFest Appearance

Politicon 2018 - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: Charlie Kirk speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon)
Nicki Minaj has been making headlines for joining Erika Kirk on stage at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest over the weekend.

Charlie Kirk previously condemned Nicki Minaj as a bad role model for Black girls while speaking at a Turning Point USA event before his death. A clip of the moment has been resurfacing on social media after his wife, Erika, brought out Minaj at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday.

"I don't think that's a good role model for 18-year-old Black girls. I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly-- I don't know which one wrote that song... The role models of the 1940s and '50s for Black America were completely different," Charlie argues in the video circulating online.

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty to say in the comments section. "Would Charlie Kirk today want his wife around Nicki Minaj? Probably not," one user wrote. Another added with laughing emojis: "All that boot licking and he didn’t even respect her."

Nicki Minaj's Political Beliefs

At AmericaFest, Nicki Minaj spoke with Erika Kirk about numerous political topics. She further praised President Donald Trump, as she's done several times in recent months, while also condemning California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Speaking of Trump, Minaj said that he "has given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys and to win and to do it with your head held high," as caught by The New York Post.

Vice President JD Vance ended up giving her a shout-out during his speech later in the night. “Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex,” Vance said. “So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history, which is exactly where it belongs. In the United States of America, you don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.”

