Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Eminem, Jay-Z, & Pusha T's Epstein Files Appearance

On the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God gave a measured response to the viral reaction to Jay-Z, Pusha T, and Eminem's appearance in the latest batch of files released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. On Sunday, the Justice Department shared tons of documents related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

Charlamagne began his rant by complaining about "unserious journalists" and "unserious people" who "ran with the Pusha T, Eminem, and Jay-Z are in the Epstein files story." He continued: "I don't understand it, and I would love to get some understanding... I have one question, just one question for the room: What do n****s hate more, reading or accountability? I think reading, I don't understand why y'all are so quick to want to tear our own down without doing just a little bit of research."

Read More: Drake Likes Old Clip Of J Prince Discussing Pusha T After Latest Jeffrey Epstein Files Release

Are Eminem, Jay-Z, & Pusha T In The Epstein Files?

Due to the nature of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the latest release included any file, regardless of its lack of credibility. In turn, crisis intake reports became public, some of which stemmed from anonymous tips made to an open phone line. This is where the names of the three artists popped up.

Charlamagne went on to note that he saw far more stories reporting on Pusha T and Jay-Z being in the Epstein files than Eminem. "We love tearing our own down, even though, when you're talking about hip-hop, Eminem is one of us. I don't even like the headlines I saw on him... Mentions of these artists didn't come from Epstein's personal records. They didn't come from reports reported by law enforcement. These stories came from a crisis intake report, a public hotline submission, a tip that some random person called in from 2019. They aren't backed by court findings, indictments, confirmed evidence. If you actually read the stories, they just simply don't make any sense. What the hell would Jay-Z be doing with Harvey Weinstein and Attorney General William Barr in 1996? That was the year his first album came out."

Moving on to Pusha T and Eminem, he added: "Do you really think Pusha T, in 2007, was hanging around Harvey Weinstein and was one of the victim's 'handlers?' In the Eminem story, the woman describes how she weighs 300 pounds, so a video of her would be easy to find. These are her words, not mine. She said this in the report... Once again, these are public hotline submissions."