Donald Trump allegedly flew with Jeffrey Epstein on his private plane "at least eight" times. The news comes from the Justice Department's latest release of 11,000 files pertaining to the Epstein case. For four of the flights, Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also present.

In one email from 2020, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York who had just received flight logs remarked that the President traveled with Epstein "many more times than previously" believed, according to CBS News.

The email reads: "For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)."

It goes on to note that Trump was "listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Ghislaine Maxwell was also present."

Additionally, the email claims that Trump took at least one flight with Epstein and a 20-year-old. He also joined him on two flights with "women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case."

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell. He had been arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship

Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia. USA; United States President Donald Trump on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Donald Trump most recently reacted to the DOJ's release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein by addressing the inclusion of pictures of former President Bill Clinton. “I like Bill Clinton,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago, as caught by The Guardian. “I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton; I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me … I hate to see photos come out of him but this is what the Democrats – mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans – are asking for, so they’re giving their photos of me too.”