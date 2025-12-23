New DOJ Files Suggest Donald Trump Appears On Jeffrey Epstein's Flight Log At Least Eight Times

BY Cole Blake 328 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Football: Army at Navy
Dec 13, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; President Donald J. Trump waves during the first half of the 126th Army-Navy game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Donald Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing and has already said that his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was innocent.

Donald Trump allegedly flew with Jeffrey Epstein on his private plane "at least eight" times. The news comes from the Justice Department's latest release of 11,000 files pertaining to the Epstein case. For four of the flights, Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also present.

In one email from 2020, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York who had just received flight logs remarked that the President traveled with Epstein "many more times than previously" believed, according to CBS News.

The email reads: "For your situational awareness, wanted to let you know that the flight records we received yesterday reflect that Donald Trump traveled on Epstein's private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)."

It goes on to note that Trump was "listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Ghislaine Maxwell was also present." 

Additionally, the email claims that Trump took at least one flight with Epstein and a 20-year-old. He also joined him on two flights with "women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case."

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell. He had been arrested on federal charges for the sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York.

Read More: Drake Shows Off Ridiculous 1-of-1 NASCAR Spec Rolls-Royce

Donald Trump & Jeffrey Epstein's Relationship
Soccer: FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw
Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia. USA; United States President Donald Trump on stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Donald Trump most recently reacted to the DOJ's release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein by addressing the inclusion of pictures of former President Bill Clinton. “I like Bill Clinton,” Trump told reporters at Mar-a-Lago, as caught by The Guardian. “I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton; I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me … I hate to see photos come out of him but this is what the Democrats – mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans – are asking for, so they’re giving their photos of me too.”

“Everybody was friendly with this guy," Trump continued. He added that "a lot of people are very angry that pictures are being released of other people that really had nothing to do with Epstein. But they’re in a picture with him because he was at a party and you ruin a reputation of somebody.”

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
America Business Forum - Day 1 Politics Democrats Reveal Jeffrey Epstein Emails Alleging Donald Trump “Spent Hours” With One Of His Victims 1.7K
US Actor Kevin Spacey Is Cleared Of All Sexual Assault Charges Pop Culture Kevin Spacey Admits To Flying With Jeffrey Epstein Despite Allegedly Not Knowing Who He Was 644
Mark Mainz/Getty Images Crime Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Ready To Expose "Big Names" 15.8K
Elon Musk Donald Trump Jeffrey Epstein Files Politics News Pop Culture Elon Musk Crashes Out On Donald Trump And Alleges He's In The Epstein Files 1.9K
Comments 0