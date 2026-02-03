Russell Wilson Breaks Silence On Appearance In The Epstein Files

BY Cole Blake
NFL: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders
Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Russell Wilson's name was mentioned in an email correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and his personal pilot, Larry Visoski.

Russell Wilson has firmly shut down rumors about his inclusion in the latest batch of documents that the Justice Department released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act on Sunday. The New York Giants quarterback did so by responding to a post from the X (formerly Twitter) account, @MLFootball. They have since deleted their original post reporting on the story.

"NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!" Wilson wrote. He then explained: "Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!"

Is Russell Wilson In The Epstein Files?

The drama stems from an email correspondence between Jeffrey Epstein and his personal pilot, Larry Visoski. “Jeffrey, Russell Wilson (Seattle SeaHawks quarterback) is calling Gary non-Stop since his viewing yesterday. He wants your GIV," Visoski wrote to Epstein on January 27, 2019.

“Russell wants to sign his new contract with Seattle SeaHawks before letting the media and his team know that he is Purchasing a Plane, he is concerned it will effect his contract negotiations for some reason??” Visoski continued. “Russell is asking for a way to lock up the plane until his deal is signed, could be 2 weeks, or 2 months or more.”

In addition to Wilson's post on X, his publicist, Stephanie Jones, told The Seattle Times that he "never purchased the aircraft, nor was he aware that any aircraft discussed by third parties had any connection to Epstein.”

Wilson isn't the only celebrity to make headlines for their appearance in the latest Epstein files release. Jay-Z, Pusha T, and Eminem were all mentioned as well, although they were simply referenced in crisis intake reports that cited anonymous tips made to an open phone line. Importantly, under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ has been releasing all files, regardless of their lack of credibility. None of the three artists is facing any criminal charges over the allegations.

