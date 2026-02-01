50 Cent Teases Documentary About Jay-Z's Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Link

50 Cent continues to troll his enemies online, whether it's the Let's Rap About It podcast or fellow moguls like Jay-Z. Most recently, he fanned the flames of discourse by saying he wants to make a documentary about Hov's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

For those unaware, this is due to newly released Epstein files obtained by the Department of Justice and the FBI. In one unverified hotline tip from 2019, an accuser's call to federal authorities contained allegations that in 1996, Jay witnessed Harvey Weinstein sexually assault her at what she believed to be Epstein's Florida mansion. The unverified hotline allegations also alleged that Pusha T was one of her handlers, and that he and Weinstein drugged and sexually abused her in 2007, amid other claims and allegations.

"Damn they got ya man jay in the Epstein files," 50 wrote on Instagram. "I gotta do a doc on this sh!t !"

To be clear, these unverified anonymous hotline tips after Epstein's arrest can come from anyone, and they do not indicate proof of the allegations or any investigations, conclusions, or factual information gleamed from the tip. The DOJ itself warned that the files "may include fake or false accusations" and are subject to "unfounded and false" claims. The FBI reportedly confirmed that Jay-Z doesn't show up in Epstein's contact lists or flight logs. As such, these remain strictly unverified allegations that do not indicate investigation, factual confirmations of criminal activity or association, or lawful conclusions that support the allegations.

50 Cent's Beef With Jay-Z

Some fans debated over the timeline of the allegations themselves, whereas others are demanding a response. Neither of the "Drug Dealers Anonymous" collaborators have responded to their appearance in an unverified Epstein hotline tip at press time.

As for 50 Cent's issues with Jay-Z, they have a long history of tension and beef. So to see this documentary tease, which is probably just social media trolling, is no surprise.