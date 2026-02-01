50 Cent Teases Documentary About Jay-Z's Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Link

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Documentary Jay Z Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Link
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent attends NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent reacted to Jay-Z's name appearing in an unverified Jeffrey Epstein hotline tip from 2019, allegations that also involved Pusha T.

50 Cent continues to troll his enemies online, whether it's the Let's Rap About It podcast or fellow moguls like Jay-Z. Most recently, he fanned the flames of discourse by saying he wants to make a documentary about Hov's alleged connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

For those unaware, this is due to newly released Epstein files obtained by the Department of Justice and the FBI. In one unverified hotline tip from 2019, an accuser's call to federal authorities contained allegations that in 1996, Jay witnessed Harvey Weinstein sexually assault her at what she believed to be Epstein's Florida mansion. The unverified hotline allegations also alleged that Pusha T was one of her handlers, and that he and Weinstein drugged and sexually abused her in 2007, amid other claims and allegations.

"Damn they got ya man jay in the Epstein files," 50 wrote on Instagram. "I gotta do a doc on this sh!t !"

To be clear, these unverified anonymous hotline tips after Epstein's arrest can come from anyone, and they do not indicate proof of the allegations or any investigations, conclusions, or factual information gleamed from the tip. The DOJ itself warned that the files "may include fake or false accusations" and are subject to "unfounded and false" claims. The FBI reportedly confirmed that Jay-Z doesn't show up in Epstein's contact lists or flight logs. As such, these remain strictly unverified allegations that do not indicate investigation, factual confirmations of criminal activity or association, or lawful conclusions that support the allegations.

Read More: “Islah” Was The Proof Kevin Gates Could Never Be Cancelled

50 Cent's Beef With Jay-Z

Some fans debated over the timeline of the allegations themselves, whereas others are demanding a response. Neither of the "Drug Dealers Anonymous" collaborators have responded to their appearance in an unverified Epstein hotline tip at press time.

As for 50 Cent's issues with Jay-Z, they have a long history of tension and beef. So to see this documentary tease, which is probably just social media trolling, is no surprise.

Most recently, 50 Cent said he's not afraid of Jay-Z amid his beef with Ja Rule, roping in Roc Nation as well. He has called their dynamic "competitive" in the past, but he often goes the extra mile to keep things combative.

Read More: Has Hip Hop Outgrown The Grammys?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Jokes That He Can’t Compete With Kanye West After He Goes After Jay-Z & Beyonce
50 Cent Proclaims Not Afraid Of Jay Z Ja Rule Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Proclaims He's Not Afraid Of Jay-Z & Ja Rule
Comments 0