Ranking All Of DJ Khaled's Air Jordan 5 Releases

DJ Khaled's journey from hip-hop producer to sneaker collaborator represents one of the most successful artist partnerships in Jordan Brand history. Known for his larger-than-life personality and catchphrases, Khaled has translated his musical success into the sneaker world with remarkable results.

His collaborations aren't just about slapping his name on a shoe. From super-exclusive friends & family releases to wider retail drops, Khaled has proven he understands what sneakerheads want while staying true to his personal aesthetic.

How DJ Khaled Became A Jordan Brand Heavyweight

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: DJ Khaled and Mark Wahlberg attend the DJ Khaled And Brand Jordan Unveiling of The "Father Of Asahd 3's" And "Another One 3's" on September 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Epic Records)

DJ Khaled's relationship with Jordan Brand began in the late 2010s when he transitioned from being a sneaker enthusiast to an official collaborator. His first projects centered around the Air Jordan 3, with the "Father of Asahd" releases in 2018 and 2019, celebrating the birth of his son.

These early collaborations established Khaled's design philosophy: premium materials, thoughtful colorways, and personal storytelling through sneakers. The success of these initial drops proved that Khaled wasn't just another celebrity getting a sneaker deal.

Instead, he was genuinely invested in creating special products. His attention to detail and willingness to push creative boundaries earned him respect within the sneaker community and solidified his standing with Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan 5 Era

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 07: Dwyane Wade and DJ Khaled meet and greet fans and discuss Dwyane Wade's footwear Jordan Fly Wade 2 at House of Hoops at Dadeland Mall on December 7, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

By 2021, Khaled had shifted his focus to the Air Jordan 5, a silhouette that perfectly matched his bold style. This pivot marked a new chapter in his Jordan Brand journey, with the "We The Best" series showcasing his evolved design sensibilities.

The Air Jordan 5's iconic shape provided the perfect canvas for Khaled's vision of luxury sportswear. He experimented with rich suedes, vibrant colorways, and translucent outsoles that elevated the classic silhouette.

While some releases remained friends and family exclusives, others reached a wider audience, allowing more fans to own a piece of Khaled's creative output. The Air Jordan 5 collaborations represent the maturation of Khaled as a sneaker designer and his deepening relationship with Jordan Brand.

Below is a ranking of DJ Khaled's Air Jordan 5 collabs.

4. Air Jordan 5 Retro "We The Best Polar" (Friends & Family)

The Air Jordan 5 "We The Best Polar" represents one of DJ Khaled's most exclusive collaborations with Jordan Brand. The sneaker features a pristine white and polar blue color scheme that's both clean and eye-catching. Premium materials cover the upper, showcasing the attention to detail Khaled brings to his projects.

The icy blue translucent outsole is a standout feature that elevates the design. Subtle "We The Best" branding appears throughout, nodding to Khaled's iconic catchphrase and record label. The reflective tongue and premium nubuck give it that luxurious feel.

Since this was friends and family only, pairs are nearly impossible to find. It's a grail for serious Jordan collectors and Khaled fans alike. The Polar colorway stands as a testament to exclusive sneaker culture.

3. Air Jordan 5 Retro "We The Best Court Purple" (Friends & Family)

Another friends and family exclusive, the Air Jordan 5 "We The Best Court Purple" is sneaker royalty. This pair never saw a public release, making it one of the rarest Khaled collabs.

The rich court purple suede dominates the upper, creating a regal aesthetic. It's a bold color choice that separates it from typical Jordan 5 releases. The construction features premium materials throughout, from the nubuck to the leather accents.

"We The Best" branding is strategically placed, celebrating Khaled's empire without being overwhelming. The purple translucent outsole ties the whole design together beautifully. This colorway showcases how Khaled approaches sneaker design with confidence and style.

Again, since it was friends and family only, very few pairs exist in the world. Spotting these in the wild is virtually impossible, adding to their mystique. The Court Purple remains a holy grail for completionist collectors.

2. Air Jordan 5 Retro "We The Best Sail"

The Air Jordan 5 "We The Best Sail" marked DJ Khaled's first widely available Jordan 5 collaboration. Released in 2021, this pair was more accessible than his previous F&F exclusives.

The sail and orange blaze colorway creates a warm, inviting aesthetic that's perfect for any season. Premium materials define the construction, with buttery suede covering much of the upper. The orange hits provide just enough pop without being too loud.

Khaled's "We The Best" branding appears on the heel and insoles, marking his signature touch. The translucent outsole maintains that classic Jordan 5 DNA while feeling fresh. This release showed Khaled could create heat that the masses could actually purchase.

The neutral colorway makes it incredibly versatile for everyday wear or special occasions. It's proof that accessible doesn't mean compromising on quality or design.

1. Air Jordan 5 Retro "We The Best Crimson Bliss"

The Air Jordan 5 "We The Best Crimson Bliss" sits on top of our list as Khaled's best collaboration. Released in summer 2021, this sneaker perfectly captures his luxurious aesthetic and bold personality.

The crimson bliss and ghost green color combination is absolutely stunning and unique. Rich suede materials cover the upper, giving it a premium boutique sneaker feel. The contrasting ghost green accents pop against the deep crimson base beautifully.

His signature catchphrases and "We The Best" branding are tastefully integrated throughout. The icy green translucent outsole is a showstopper that catches light perfectly. This colorway works equally well with shorts in summer or jeans year-round.