DJ Khaled is certainly no stranger to flaunting his luxury goods, and this month has been no exception. Last week, the hitmaker attended Reserve Cup Miami by boat. He dressed to impress, too, rocking an extremely rare watch and a simple black leather jacket. The watch in question is a limited-edition Rolex Daytona, often referred to as the “Blue Sapphire.” Per Complex, it's valued at more than $1.8 million. It features 18-carat white gold and a bezel set with baguette-cut blue sapphires.

The New Orleans-born artist isn't shy about showing off his impressive watch collection. These days, he's even getting the family involved. His son Aalam Khaled just turned six, for example, and he gifted him a Rolex Lady-Datejust 28 to celebrate.

His other son, Asahd, has also received his fair share of luxury watches over the years. For his first birthday, he was given a custom rose gold Frank Muller. It's valued at roughly $100K and has both his name and birth date engraved in the back.

When Is DJ Khaled Dropping Aalam Of God?

News of DJ Khaled's latest flex comes just a couple of months after he teased his upcoming album, Aalam Of God, on CBS Mornings. At the time of writing, the project doesn't have an official release date, though it's expected to arrive sometime this year.

“It’s just basically saying we gotta always show our gratitude to the highest and show love to each other and unite and come together,” he said of the title. “I do that through music, and I also put out good vibes, good energy, but I also want to inspire and motivate.”

“Expect what I always do, but bigger… Aalam Of God is featuring everyone," he added when asked about features. “We never stop working until the album is officially turned in."