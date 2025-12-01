DJ Akademiks took aim at DJ Khaled on social media, Sunday afternoon, responding to a viral video of the producer showing off his freezer. "Ngl looks like Khaled lost like 4 lbs. good for him. #PROGRESS #HEALTHISWEALTH," he responded to the video. In the clip, Khaled reveals that the freezer is full of ice cream. There's Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Häagen-Dazs, various ice cream bars, and more stocking the shelves.

Fans have been trolling Akademiks in response to his post. "N***a you not one to talk about a health journey. You be on the henny from about 2pm," one user joked. Another remarked: "Bro they probably rented the food for the show, big back couldn't even open the ice cream sandwiches." One more fan added: "Hate when fat n****s lose weight they start shaming n****s, how you drink everyday and still lose weight?"

DJ Khaled's Weight Loss

Despite DJ Akademiks' jokes, DJ Khaled has spoken about losing weight in recent years. Back in 2023, he told Us Weekly that golf has played a major role in his ability to slim down. He confirmed that he dropped to 263 pounds, down about 20 pounds from when he first got into the sport.

"I do it every day and I get a chance to sit on the golf cart or walking about to answer an email or a call and handle my business," he said at the time. "It's so much [more] pleasurable, meaning [being around] the nature, the sun. It cleanses me."