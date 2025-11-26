T-Pain Slams DJ Khaled In Fiery Rant About Loyalty In The Music Industry

BY Cole Blake 708 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: T-Pain performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
Despite working together several times over the years, T-Pain and DJ Khaled's relationship eventually turned sour.

T-Pain went off on DJ Khaled during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe for the NFL legend's show, Club Shay Shay. In doing so, he suggested that his former collaborator isn't to be trusted, but expanded his complaints to the broader music industry as a whole. The topic arose while discussing the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album.

“Nobody is your brother. Nobody,” he said, as caught by HipHopDX. “Everybody’s your brother while they can use you. That is the quickest and most consistent thing that I’ve learned through this whole thing.”

T-Pain continued: “I’ve had f*cking DJ Khaled and everybody tell me, ‘I’m your brother.’ Do not believe that sh*t! Like, DJ Khaled knows how to move, he knows how to do things with different people. But it’s not [just] a DJ Khaled thing — that’s just the first person I can think of. You gotta think about how many people I’ve helped throughout their career. Everybody is like, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much. You’re my brother’ … And then none of that sh*t was reciprocated. None of that sh*t meant anything."

Read More: Nelly Refutes T-Pain’s “Low” Story, Claims He Never Heard The Classic Before Flo-Rida

T-Pain & DJ Khaled Songs

T-Pain and DJ Khaled have worked together numerous times over the years, including on the songs “All I Do Is Win,” “I’m So Hood” and “Go Hard.” Their relationship soured in 2013 after Khaled began working more with Future. This led to T-Pain accusing him of replacing him with Future during an interview with VIBE at the time.

Years later, T-Pain reflected on the disagreement during an appearance on Drink Champs. “Future didn’t get mad … He ignored the whole thing … And then Khaled hit me like, ‘That’s what you doing?'” he recalled in 2021. “I was like, ‘Yeah, bro. You said that [Future’s ‘Bugatti’ hook] was his and I didn’t have anything to do with it.’ He was like, ‘Look back at the video.’ I looked back at it and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t have a rebuttal for this.’ I was like the worst f*cking friend ever. Khaled was like, ‘Take the post down! You used my artist in a smear campaign!’ And I was like, ‘[sighs].’ I kinda still stand by what I said.”

T-Pain released his debut studio album, Rappa Ternt Sanga, back in December 2005. In the years since, he's dropped several other iconic projects as well such as Epiphany, Three Ringz, and more.

Read More: 50 Cent Responds To Dame Dash Claiming He Doesn't Own Rights To "Paid in Full"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Music Videos Waka Flocka "Love Me No More (Freestyle)" Video 163
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music T-Pain Gives Hilarious Backstory On His "Beef" With Future 8.5K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day Five Music DJ Akademiks Calls Out DJ Hed For Shooting Down His Kendrick Lamar Album Report 3.5K
Smirnoff ICE Teams Up with T-Pain, Shaggy, DJ Moma, DaniLeigh and Host Nicky Hilton for First Leg of Smirnoff ICE Relaunch Tour In New York City Music T-Pain Reveals How Much Money He Made From His First Recording Contract 1.7K
Comments 0