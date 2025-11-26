T-Pain went off on DJ Khaled during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe for the NFL legend's show, Club Shay Shay. In doing so, he suggested that his former collaborator isn't to be trusted, but expanded his complaints to the broader music industry as a whole. The topic arose while discussing the 20th anniversary of his debut studio album.

“Nobody is your brother. Nobody,” he said, as caught by HipHopDX. “Everybody’s your brother while they can use you. That is the quickest and most consistent thing that I’ve learned through this whole thing.”

T-Pain continued: “I’ve had f*cking DJ Khaled and everybody tell me, ‘I’m your brother.’ Do not believe that sh*t! Like, DJ Khaled knows how to move, he knows how to do things with different people. But it’s not [just] a DJ Khaled thing — that’s just the first person I can think of. You gotta think about how many people I’ve helped throughout their career. Everybody is like, ‘Oh my God, thank you so much. You’re my brother’ … And then none of that sh*t was reciprocated. None of that sh*t meant anything."

T-Pain & DJ Khaled Songs

T-Pain and DJ Khaled have worked together numerous times over the years, including on the songs “All I Do Is Win,” “I’m So Hood” and “Go Hard.” Their relationship soured in 2013 after Khaled began working more with Future. This led to T-Pain accusing him of replacing him with Future during an interview with VIBE at the time.

Years later, T-Pain reflected on the disagreement during an appearance on Drink Champs. “Future didn’t get mad … He ignored the whole thing … And then Khaled hit me like, ‘That’s what you doing?'” he recalled in 2021. “I was like, ‘Yeah, bro. You said that [Future’s ‘Bugatti’ hook] was his and I didn’t have anything to do with it.’ He was like, ‘Look back at the video.’ I looked back at it and I was like, ‘Okay, I don’t have a rebuttal for this.’ I was like the worst f*cking friend ever. Khaled was like, ‘Take the post down! You used my artist in a smear campaign!’ And I was like, ‘[sighs].’ I kinda still stand by what I said.”