When Nelly sat down with People on September 19, he addressed one of hip-hop’s enduring myths: T-Pain’s claim that the 2007 juggernaut “Low” was originally offered to him and Paul Wall before Flo-Rida turned it into a global smash. The St. Louis rapper, however, dismissed the story with characteristic candor.

“Shout out to Flo and T-Pain, two great people, great artists. They killed it, man,” Nelly said, applauding the pair for creating what became one of the biggest singles of the 2000s. But on the question of whether the track had ever been pitched to him, he was unequivocal. “T-Pain lying, man. I ain’t never heard that song,” he told the magazine, pushing back on the narrative.

For Nelly, “Low” wasn’t a missed opportunity—it was a song that emerged from a very particular cultural moment. In 2007, his Apple Bottoms fashion brand was at its peak, its name immortalized in the song’s opening line. That synergy, he argued, couldn’t have been manufactured elsewhere. “Certain things happen organically, and that song [was] organic because we were having the type of success that we were having with Apple Bottoms at the time,” he explained.

Nelly’s “Low” Featuring T-Pain

He also stressed the unpredictable alchemy of hit-making. Even if the track had reached him first, there’s no certainty it would have had the same cultural resonance. “Everything happens for a reason,” Nelly said. “We don’t know what the song would’ve been if I did it.”

“Low” went on to launch Flo Rida’s career, topping the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks and becoming a fixture of club playlists and pop culture at large. For Nelly, though, the song’s path feels fated.