DJ Khaled's Decked Out Ice Cream Freezer Goes Viral Leading To A Barrage Of Jokes

Add this clip to the DJ Khaled meme pile.

There might not be another figure in the hip-hop genre that generates more memes than DJ Khaled. You have the unforgettable quotes like, "You played yourself", "you smart, you loyal", and of course, "another one". Also, you cannot forget the countless videos such as the one where he crashes the golf cart and says, "life is like Roblox". As of recent, though, he might have another one on deck. Across all social media platforms, a video of DJ Khaled's ice cream freezer is going insanely viral. In fact, according to AllHipHop one repost of it has over 12 million views and counting.

In the clip, Khaled opens up his freezer, which reveals a stash that is almost as big as a small ice cream shop's. It features tubs of Breyers, pints of Haagen Dazs, Ben & Jerry's, Jeni's, as well as dozens of other frozen treats. Before choosing his sweet snack, Khaled calls his son over, Asahd, to help him make a decision. He eventually selects an Oreo popsicle and before the video ends, someone holding the camera hands him a box of Fat Boy ice cream sandwiches (coincidence or staged?).

DJ Khaled Has A Thing For Ice Cream

This has obviously led to a torrential onslaught of fat jokes and jabs, which you see above and below. However, there were also some reactors continuing to point out that Khaled continues to be silent amidst the ongoing Gaza feud. "Whilst his people are literally starving to death he posts this video of his fridge full of ice cream and chocolate". "He’s not put out 1 video, speaking and showing support and solidarity with his own people. DJ Khaled is a disgrace!". While some took the time to make fun of Khaled's diet, others are fed up with the millionaire not making any contributions to the conflict.

Even More Jabs