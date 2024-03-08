D.L. Hughley Calls Out DJ Khaled's Silence On War In Gaza Despite His Palestinian Roots

D.L. Hughley recently spoke with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, and their conversation ranged across a lot of topics. However, one of the most salient and notable points of their interview emerged through the topic of DJ Khaled. Moreover, Hughley believes that Khaled has completely and erroneously ignored the conflict between Israel and Palestine that is resulting in all-out war. For those unaware, the We The Best Music mogul's family is from Palestine, and despite his constant presence on social media, he's yet to really speak out about this mass and deliberate loss of life in the region with his huge platform.

"So, I’ll see you exalting God when you make a shot," D.L. Hughley remarked concerning DJ Khaled's typical social media activity in contrast to what other people are saying about the war in Gaza online. "But I’ll watch a seven-year-old Palestinian boy who is praying to God for the strength to bear that his family had been killed. I’ll watch you pray to not hit a bunker and then I will watch a Palestinian family pray that they can find one.

Read More: “DJ Khaled Is A B*tch” Becomes Viral Pro-Palestine Sentiment Amid Rapper’s Silence On Middle East Conflict

Then, the stand-up comedian referenced a recent viral video of DJ Khaled's security guards carrying him over sand so he wouldn't get his Jordans dirty. "We’re used to Palestinians being carried," he said. "They’re just not alive. They’re dead and they don’t have shoes, they don’t even have feet. To me, you have gone from DJ Khaled to DJ Callous. You cannot be so oblivious that you forget that the images that you are portraying have an equal and opposite effect. And what it tells people is that if somebody that looks like them doesn’t care, why should you?"

According to CNN, over 32,000 people have died so far in this recent resurgence of the centennial conflict, with the great majority being Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs posited that 576,000 of Gaza's residents, a quarter of their population, are "one step away from famine," with food crises and lack of proper medical care and mobility affecting the entire region. Many in the entertainment world continue to advocate for a ceasefire and to rebuild after this destruction. For more news and updates on D.L. Hughley and DJ Khaled, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: D.L. Hughley Has No Interest In Reconciliation With Mo’Nique

[via]