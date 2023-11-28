D.L. Hughley Says King Harris' Outburst Was "Insulting"

This past holiday weekend was maybe a bit up and down for T.I. and his family. He brought his loved ones out to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons game. It turned out to be a good one, with both vying for possession of first place in the NFC South. The Falcons would emerge victorious, certainly making T.I. a happy camper. However, a family feud went down during the game and it has gone quite viral since it happened on Sunday, November 26. It was recorded on Instagram Live so a ton of eyeballs saw it, including comedian D.L. Hughley.

Another celebrity who caught wind of it was Charleston White. He shared his thoughts on it like he always does with everything that is trending. "God damn it, I told T.I. he should kicked that boy's a** last year. If T.I. woulda kicked that boy's a** last year, that boy wouldn't have had to jack him up today. You had that boy showing out at the Falcon game and embarrassing the family."

D.L. Hughley Reacts

Now, D.L. Hughley has some words about it. He caught up with TMZ Hip Hop at the LAX airport as he called King Harris' actions "insulting." He also addressed what T.I.'s son said about growing up in the trap and having roaches crawl over him. In a quite hilarious statement, Hughley says that the only roaches around him were paid actors as he was living a much easier life than he made it seem to be. Seeing as how Hughley has children, he knows that his own would not act like that.

What are your initial thoughts on D.L. Hughley's comments about King Harris' freak out at the Atlanta Falcons game this past weekend? Do you think that T.I. and Tiny deserve more blame than King? What can Harris do to correct his own behavior? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around T.I. and King Harris. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

