Charleston White Chimes In On T.I. And King Harris' Recent Argument At Falcons Game: Watch

One of the veterans in the online world is Charleston White without a doubt. For years he has been dishing out his unfiltered and unashamed opinions. One of the wildest moments looking back at 2023 definitely includes his uncomfortable encounter with Brittany Renner on The Danza Project. It all went down this past August, as the social media starlet and model lashed out at everyone on the set, including White. The clip went absolutely viral all over the internet. Why Renner was so upset had to do with the fact that White said she was playing dirty with the men she was getting with.

Now, Charleston is giving another opinion on a hot topic. This time, it is about T.I. and King Harris' fight at the Atlanta Falcons game. The reason both of them and the rest of the family were in attendance was because the legendary rapper was going to be performing. But, it was not just for any show, it was for the celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Before his show, Harris and his father were going at it on Instagram Live. T.I. said he was embarrassing the family after causing a scene in the stands.

Charleston White Has Something To Say

Of course, White saw this and he had some words for Harris. XXL found the video in which he goes after the son and also comments on T.I.'s parenting. "God damn it, I told T.I. he should kicked that boy's a** last year. If T.I. woulda kicked that boy's a** last year, that boy wouldn't have had to jack him up today. You had that boy showing out at the Falcon game and embarrassing the family." The video goes on for about four minutes. T.I. has yet to comment on any parts of the situation.

What are your initial thoughts on Charleston White's comments about the recent argument between T.I., King Harris, and the rest of the family? Do you think his remarks were fair or foul? How would you handle the situation if you were in T.I.'s shoes? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Charleston White, T.I., and King Harris. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

