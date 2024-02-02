DJ Khaled Shows Off Tommy Hilfiger Golf Collab To Travis Scott: Watch

DJ Khaled has proven himself to be a jack of trades at this point in his life. Overall, he started off as a DJ who then built enough contacts to be friends with everyone. For years, he has been releasing anthems and dropping albums with some of the biggest artists in hip-hop. Later this year, he will be coming out with a new project, and fans are excited to hear what he has in store. After all, this new body of work is supposed to come with two tracks that have Drake on them. We also imagine artists like Lil Baby, Quavo, Travis Scott, and perhaps even Lil Wayne will make appearances.

Recently, we reported on how DJ Khaled teamed up with Gatorade for a new capsule. Well, in addition to Gatorade, he has also teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger. They have new golf apparel which contains the iconic Hilfiger aesthetic and colors but with We The Best branding. Khaled is very excited about this collaboration, as he should be. In fact, he was so excited, that he went and found Travis Scott so that he could show him.

DJ Khaled Meets Up With Travis Scott

In the video above, you can see that Travis and Khaled were excited to see each other. Moreover, we got a great look at one of the polos, which is a focal point of the collection. Once again, it is an example of Khaled showcasing that he has the appeal to crossover into all sorts of niches.

Let us know what you think of the new DJ Khaled collection, in the comments section below. Will you be copping anything from it? Also, did you get a chance to check out his new Gatorade collab? Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects. There is a lot of great music on the way in 2024.

