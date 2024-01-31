DJ Khaled & Gatorade Team Up For Limited Edition Capsule: Photos

DJ Khaled has always shouted out Gatorade on his TikTok, IG, and Snapchat, so it only makes sense they would team up. Well, they found the perfect occasion as Gatorade is coming through with a new Gatorade iD platform today. This is a free membership platform that allows consumers to customize their own bottles and gear. Moreover, it will allow those users to get access to some surprise drops and other exclusive items. Overall, it is a massive launch for the brand, and Khaled has developed a collection of gear to kick things off.

“I’ve loved Gatorade since I was a kid and to this day, I have it in the studio with me to fuel my creativity,” Khaled explained. “I’m so blessed they gave me the keys to create this legendary capsule. Gatorade, We The Best and Jordan Brand...we all icons and this is just proof.” Below, you can see there is a Jordan Brand We The Best hoodie, a towel, and a bottle, that are all customized to Khaled's specifications. For Gatorade, this was a collaboration that just made sense.

DJ Khaled x Gatorade

Image via Gatorade

“Since debuting the Gx platform in 2015, innovations have fueled the brand’s evolution from a sports drink to a fully connected performance and wellness ecosystem. More recently, Gx Collabs first gave Gatorade roster athletes a chance to use Gx bottles as blank canvases for self-expression. We are excited to bring a personalization capability that was once only available to pro athletes to every athlete worldwide. In the future, Gatorade iD will add rewards and broader personalization to become each athlete’s curated corner of the Gatorade universe,” Gatorade's Chief Brand Officer, Anuj Bhasin explained. “DJ Khaled sits at the intersection of sport, music, entertainment and now, Gatorade culture. We’re extremely excited to partner with him on the launch of Gatorade iD.”

If you are interested in copping this collection, you will be able to do so over at Gatorade.com. Additionally, the release date has been set for Thursday, February 8th at 10 AM EST. The hoodie, towel, and bottle will run you a total of $140 USD. However, you must be a Gatorade iD member to qualify for a purchase. Let us know what you think of the collection, in the comments section below.

