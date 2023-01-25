His commentary on pop culture has often created controversy, but that hasn’t stopped D.L. Hughley from chiming in. The veteran entertainer is an unapologetic voice in the industry, even engaging in a war of words with Kanye West. The comedian recently sat down with VladTV, where a chat about aging soon drifted to discussions about rappers.

“You have seen so many situations, you know why you’re alive now? You don’t believe you’re immortal,” said Hughley. He recalled the days of his youth when people would dangerous things that were considered normal. This included riding in the back of pickup trucks or not wearing a helmet when riding a bike.

“I believe that bad sh*t is possible,” Hughley further stated. “It’s arrogant to believe that something should go the way you think it should.”

Hughley and Vlad spoke on the differences between young people and their elders. Vlad noted that you don’t see old people who don’t use seatbelts or fail to take precautions.

“There’s some people who test death. When they say the power of life and death is in the tongue, I’ve heard people talk themselves into dying,” the comedian also stated. “You make a song called ‘Ready to Die,’ guess what might happen?”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 02: Comedian D.L. Hughley performs onstage during 2022 Comedy Laugh Fest at State Farm Arena on January 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

They then discussed Tupac Shakur and Biggie’s songs and album titles that all mentioned death.

Hughley then joked, “I’m gonna make an album called ‘I Wanna See My Granddaughter Get Married.'”

Check out the video of D.L. Hughley on VladTV above.