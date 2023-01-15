D.L. Hughley recently sat down for a lengthy interview with none other than DJ Vlad.

In typical VLADTV fashion, the 59-year-old certainly ends up opening up about a number of controversial topics.

“I think two things can exist; I think that I can respect the love and protection that they feel [as parents]. I think loving your child without recriminations is required of us. It’s also disingenuous to believe that people aren’t gonna have an opinion to that. If you make these things public, people there are people [who are] gonna have public assessments of it, so I can’t fault you for loving your child and protecting them and being proud of them, and equally, I can’t fault people for having an opinion” says the actor in a clip of their talk.

“Listen, to me, you’re not grown until you leave my house. If you’re still going to a pediatrician, if you need my permission to go to a movie, then I’m going to have a say in what happens. If you believe that isn’t how you want to run your family, I have no choice but to respect that,” he continues afterwards.

Of course, this all stems from Gabrielle Union coming to the defense of her stepdaughter, Zaya Wade. In 2020, the 15-year-old publicly came out as transgender.

In a resurfacing clip of an interview that the actress did with Jemele Hill, she calls out Boosie Badazz for continuously speaking on Zaya. “He’s so pre-occupied. It’s almost like, thou doth protest too much, Little Boos. You got a lot of d*ck on your mind,” says the She’s All That actress.

AND I OOP 🤭 This resurfaced clip from Gabrielle Union’s live talk with Jemele Hill is going viral where she called out Boosie for consistently speaking on Zaya Wade.



“You’ve got a lot of d*ck on your mind.” pic.twitter.com/v8XjqM1UND — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) December 4, 2022

In response, the “Set It Off” rapper took to his Twitter account. “LOL!! THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE D*CK!! I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE THEY DONT!! I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO!!” he explicitly writes in a tweet from December.

LOL ‼️THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK‼️I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE😀THEY DONT‼️I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO‼️GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

