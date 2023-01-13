50 Cent has certainly never been afraid to speak his mind and is no stranger to controversy.

The Queens native is expected to release new music some time this year. However, 50 also continues to make headlines for his antics and personality.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson at the season 2 premiere of “BMF” held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The “In Da Club” rapper recently sat down for an interview with radio personality Big Boy. During their conversation, he decides to share his thoughts on Gabrielle Union’s recent comments. She admits to cheating on her first husband and offers an explanation as to why.

“Do you think that she looks at a man, if he’s not bringing in more than her, that he should be under whatever?” he questions. “For just sayin’, I was the breadwinner, like, making more money, so now he should just go with whatever I say, until what? She goes find something she likes?” questions the “Candy Shop” rapper.

“This is really what we’re talking about, this is hoe sh*t, man. This is the mentality of someone who’s a hoe. Because [she’s] saying, ‘if you got the bigger bag, then I’ll listen. But if their bag ain’t right, I’m out.’ That’s hoe talk,” 50 continues afterwards.

50 Cent weighs in on Gabrielle Union cheating on her Ex-Husband because she made more money then him 😅💵pic.twitter.com/r5jDYIstNn — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) January 11, 2023

Of course, the actress is responsible for stirring up some controversies due to some recent comments. While appearing on Dax Shepard‘s podcast, Armchair Expert, Union says her and her ex-husband, Chris Howard, used to cheat on each other. During the pair’s conversation, she reflects on her behavior.

“I just felt entitled to it as well. I was paying all the bills, I was working my ass off and I felt like, that’s what comes with the spoils of riches. And, like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought. It was just dysfunctional from day one,” Union explains in a clip from the chat.

Gabrielle Union Says She Felt Comfortable Cheating In Her First Marriage Because She Paid All The Bills: “I Was Horny For Validation”pic.twitter.com/Kx136xiWPv — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) January 4, 2023

Union and Howard split in 2005. The Bad Boys II actress is now married to former NBA star Dwayne Wade. They married in 2014 and their daughter, Kaavia James, was subsequently born in 2018.

What are your thoughts on 50’s comments? Do you agree or disagree? Comment down below. Finally, make sure you stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates in pop culture and music.