Gabrielle Union called out a troll online who complained about her continuing to post bikini pictures into her 50s. She addressed the incident during an appearance on the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast, last week. Union remarked that she’ll never get too old to show off her body and she’ll one day have her “ass up in the casket.”

“Somebody said, ‘You’re old enough to be somebody’s grandma, why are you still in — like wearing swimsuits?’” Union said. “I’m like, ‘First of all, they’re not just swimsuits. They are thongs. And you’re gonna see these cheeks until my ass literally falls off, and I might just wear a bikini in the casket.”

“I don’t know. That just might be for you, for that one commenter … This is for you bitch …It’s just gonna be like, me in a thong, like, ass-up in the casket,” she further joked. From there, Union discussed aging as a celebrity more broadly. She says that people make women feel “invisible” once they hit a certain age.

“At 35, they start treating you like you’ve got osteoporosis. You start becoming invisible and it’s a weird, empty feeling to feel like you’re disappearing in front of your own eyes,” Gabrielle shared. “You start taking on the same attitude as [a] society that believes that you lack value.”

She concluded: “We need to boldly take up space and boldly claim and acknowledge our own beauty in all that we do, instead of waiting. Claim you, whether it’s you fall in love with a younger dude… you love you more than anybody else loves you.” Union is currently married to former NBA star, Dwyane Wade.

