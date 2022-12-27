Edward Norton says that he’s got an idea for a “prison escape drama” that he wants Denzel Washington to star in. Norton discussed the potential film during an interview with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast.

“It’s much more related to your first question, which is, what would you tell your younger self? ‘If I knew the time that things take,’” Norton said. “I’ve got a lot of stories in my head that I want to make into films. I’ve got a really good prison escape drama that I’ve literally written in my head. I know it, I want to get to it, I want to write it, direct it, I want Denzel to play one of the main parts in it.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Actor Edward Norton arrives at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He also revealed that he’s written a miniseries about the Lewis & Clark expedition.

“I’ve got stuff that is shaped,” he continued. “I’ve got a miniseries about the Lewis & Clark expedition I wrote. I want to direct it. It’s not like my brain isn’t occupied constantly, almost compulsively, by stories. And I’m not even talking about the really great filmmaker that just sent me an adaptation of a Pulitzer-Prize-winning autobiography that I thought was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever read that he wants to make. I’m like, ‘If you can make that, I’m in.’”

Norton added that he’s got other projects in the works as well, including two he’s ready to go on.

Norton’s appearance on Armchair Expert comes after the release of his latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Check out a trailer for the film below.

[Via]