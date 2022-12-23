LeBron James has had some amazing teammates throughout the last 20 years. Of course, his most famous is Dwyane Wade. These two played four seasons together on the Miami Heat. Overall, they made four-straight Finals all while securing two titles.

Wade has three NBA titles to his name while LeBron has four. There is no doubt that they are one of the greatest duos to ever do it. Furthermore, they are both future Hall of Famers. This is especially true now that Wade is a finalist for the 2023 class.

LeBron James #23 and Dwyane Wade #9 of the Cleveland Cavaliers warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on February 6, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Cavaliers 116 to 98. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

LeBron James x D-Wade

Wade is part of a potential class that includes the likes of Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Pau Gasol, and Dirk Nowitzki. It is very likely that all of these men become first-ballot Hall of Famers. It would be an amazing honor and one that Wade certainly deserves.

Consequently, LeBron James seems to feel the exact same way. After the news broke on social media, LeBron took to Twitter with a message for his friend. “Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain’t no candidate, he’s IN!!!!! Hahaha!” he wrote.

Congrats to my brother @DwyaneWade on being on the eligible candidate HOF list!! I mean he ain't no candidate, he's IN!!!!! Hahaha! 🫡🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2022

LeBron is absolutely right about this. Wade is one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game. Overall, it would be an injustice for him to not be a first-ballot Hall of Fame player. After all, there are plenty of other first-ballot guys who ended up doing less than him.

Let us know what you think of Wade’s Hall of Fame chances, in the comments below. Also, beneath this post, you will find some of LeBron and D-Wade’s best plays as teammates. After watching, perhaps your opinion will be swayed.

As always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

[Via]