Dwyane Wade is considered to be one of the best shooting guards to ever play the game. As a member of the Miami Heat, he was able to win three championships. One of those titles came against Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks. However, Nowitzki got him back in 2011 as Dirk won his first and only title.

Overall, Nowitzki and Wade are two legends who came up in the same era. They had some epic battles together, and they retired in the same year. Their farewell tours were something to remember, and now, they could possibly go into the Hall of Fame together.

Dirk Nowitzki #41 of the Dallas Mavericks drives as Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat looks to steal the ball in the third quarter of game one of the 2006 NBA Finals on June 8, 2006 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Hall Of Fame Shortlist: Dwyane Wade, Nowitzki, & More

According to ClutchPoints, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade are being considered as First Ballot Hall of Famers for the 2023 HOF class. There are some other massive names here, including Gregg Popovich, Tony Parker, and Pau Gasol.

All five of these men deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, which makes this latest class extremely stacked. However, these men will only know if they’ve made it as of April 1st of next year. If they do make it, the induction ceremony will be on August 12th.

Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with his player Tony Parker #9 against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter during Game One of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoff at ORACLE Arena on April 14, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Popovich is an interesting case as he is still currently coaching. Regardless, he is a legend that definitely deserves his spot. Hopefully, the Hall of Fame committee feels the same way.

Subsequently, let us know who you think deserves to make the Hall of Fame, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

[Via]