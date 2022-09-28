Dwyane Wade has been a staple of the NBA on TNT broadcasts ever since retiring from the NBA back in 2019. Wade would participate in the Tuesday broadcasts which featured the likes of Shaq, as well as Candace Parker. He was a popular member of the broadcast team, but now, he will be moving on to other endeavors.

It was revealed recently that Wade wants to focus on his businesses, as well as his ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. With that being said, it can be easy to see why Wade would want to leave TNT, even if it was something he ultimately enjoyed doing.

Ever since announcing his departure from the broadcast group, TNT has been looking for a replacement. There are plenty of retired players who could fill this role, but now, it appears as though TNT has found its man.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the man in question is none other than Jamal Crawford. Crawford is a player who was incredibly respected around the league and he still gets a ton of compliments from his peers. He was a bucket in the league, and if you watch TNT, then you would know that Crawford has already worked with them in the past.

Jamal Crawford has emerged as the top choice to replace Dwyane Wade in the @NBAonTNT lineup, industry sources say.



Crawford has yet to be officially announced as Wade’s replacement, although it is shaping up to be his job for the taking.

