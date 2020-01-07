dirk nowitzki
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Net Worth 2023: What Is The Basketball Icon Worth?Trace Dirk Nowitzki's legendary basketball career, his personal endeavors, and philanthropy, leading to a massive net worth.By Rain Adams
- MusicCam’ron & Mase Seemingly Suggest They Once Slept With Lil Kim & Foxy BrownCam’ron and Mase jokingly referred to Lil Kim and Foxy Brown as their "old joints."By Cole Blake
- SportsDirk Nowitzki On Relationship With Dwyane Wade: "I Wouldn't Say We're Friends"Dirk Nowitzki says there's "no bad blood" between himself and Dwyane Wade, but the two aren't exactly "friends."By Cole Blake
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Reflects On Being Embarrassed To Win MVP AwardDirk Nowitzki wasn't thrilled with his MVP award honors after being on the losing end of the biggest upset in playoff history. By Tyler Reed
- SportsLeBron James Reveals Best International NBA Player EverLeBron James gave an interesting hot take recently.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDwyane Wade & Dirk Nowitzki Headline Stacked Hall Of Fame Candidate ClassThe 2023 Hall of Fame class is going to be stacked.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Shares Heartbreaking Admission About Playing CareerRetirement has been difficult for Nowitzki.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDirk Nowitzki To Have His Jersey Retired By The MavericksThe Mavericks have revealed the date of the ceremony.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA 2K22 Covers Unveiled: Luka Doncic, Candace Parker, Kevin Durant & More FeaturedCandace Parker becomes the first WNBA player to be featured on the cover of NBA 2K.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsDirk Nowitzki Earns New Role With The Dallas MavericksIt's been a turbulent week for the Mavericks.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKevin Durant Has Snarky Retort For IG Page Questioning His RingsKevin Durant never skips an opportunity to call some people out.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLil Pump Looks Microscopic Next To Luka DoncicLil Pump posed for pictures with Dallas Mavericks' star Luka Doncic and the legendary Dirk Nowitzki, who absolutely tower over him.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNBA Legend Jerry West Says Luka Doncic Will Surpass Dirk Nowitzki As Mavs' Greatest"I have great respect for Nowitzki, but Dirk is not him.”By Kyle Rooney