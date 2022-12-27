LeBron James is one of the best to ever play the game. In fact, some would even say that he is the greatest player of all time. Of course, this is going to be highly debated for years to come. Michael Jordan’s biggest fans hate LeBron as they mostly see him as a threat.

However, at 37 years old, there is no doubt that LeBron has shown himself to be one of the best. Overall, it is incredibly tough to be as good as he is at his age. Considering his immense talent, there is no doubt that he has the credentials to speak on the best who have ever done it.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

LeBron James Praises Dirk

Recently, James played the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day. This happened to fall on the exact same day in which Dirk Nowitzki’s statue was unveiled by the franchise. Dirk is up for Hall of Fame recognition, and LeBron made sure to give the Mavericks legend some flowers.

“It had to be a fadeaway, one leg,” LeBron said about Dirk’s statue. “Had to be. No question about it. Dirk is a legend, he’s a icon. [I] Think he’s the greatest international player ever. I put him right there with Manu [Ginóbili].”

"He's a legend, he's an icon… that boy was cold."



LeBron on Dirk's statue and legacy 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/81QoTVfxTA — NBA (@NBA) December 26, 2022

The international player debate is one that extends to numerous greats. However, Dirk is definitely up there and we doubt anyone would be mad if you said he was the best. Although, it does seem like Luka Doncic wants to take that crown away from his mentor.

Overall, James knows a lot about Dirk as Nowitzki beat him in the 2011 Finals. That is a series that still haunts LeBron, although it is still cool to see him give his opponent from that series his due praise.

Let us know what you think of LeBron’s hot take, in the comments below.

[Via]