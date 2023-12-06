Cam’ron & Mase Seemingly Suggest They Once Slept With Lil Kim & Foxy Brown

Cam’ron and Mase insinuated that they both slept with Lil Kim and Foxy Brown back in the day during the latest episode of It Is What It Is. While discussing NBA legend Dirk Nowitzki's recent admission that the two rappers were his childhood crushes, Cam and Mase jokingly referred to them as their "old joints."

“Dirk’s one of us!” Mase joked. “I knew Dirk was a n***a, yo. I knew there was a reason we liked Dirk. Foxy Brown and Lil Kim? The n***a got ratchet taste! He definitely does. He’s the leader in ratchet. Shout out to Foxy, shout out to Lil Kim. Those are my peoples, I love them.” From there, Cam added: “He like our old joints. You had one, I had one. I think. I don’t know, maybe I’m buggin.'”

Dirk Nowitzki Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 12: 2023 inductees Becky Hammon, Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade react on stage during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction at Symphony Hall on August 12, 2023 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

As for Dirk, he revealed Brown and Kim as his crushes during an episode of Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s All the Smoke podcast. He said: “Childhood crush? I mean the ’90s? I mean, Lil Kim. Foxy Brown.” Foxy ended up responding to Dirk's admission in a comment on social media. She wrote: “[Love] u DIRK Haaaaaaaa![fire emojis] HEAVY ON DAT OREO LIFE!!!!! @swish41 [laughing emoji] WHAT WOULD Y’ALL NAME IT? [laughing emojis].”

A fling with either Foxy Brown or Lil Kim isn't the only romantic relationship Cam'ron has discussed on It Is What It Is lately. Following Nia Long's split from Ime Udoka, Cam'ron sent the actress a DM in an attempt to win her over. Unfortunately for Cam, he was unsuccessful. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Mase on HotNewHipHop.

