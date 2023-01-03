Gabrielle Union says she and her ex-husband, Chris Howard, used to cheat on each other during their marriage. Speaking with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, Union reflected on her behavior at the time.

She began by describing the marriage as “such a stupid relationship that should never have gotten out of the dating phase.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Gabrielle Union attends “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Finale Red Carpet at Dolby Theatre on September 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I definitely was not getting Wife of the Year Awards,” Union added. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.”

Union also stated they she felt “entitled” to cheat on her first husband.

“I felt that that’s what comes, the spoils of riches,” she said. “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.”

From there, Union explained that she and Howard would go back and forth cheating on one another. They eventually sought couples’ counseling, where an expert pointed out that they had nothing in common.

Union admitted that she was “horny for validation and having certain kinds of guys like me and want me. That made me feel like I was worthy and good and valuable and deserving.”

Union ended up separating from Howard in 2005.

As for her current marriage with Dwyane Wade, she says things are different. However, she admitted that “initially, it wasn’t different.” Despite the rough start, they did “inner work” to heal themselves and came back together stronger.

“We randomly came back around as more healed people and more open to understanding our complicity in some of the challenges that we created for ourselves,” she said.

Union concluded: “Now we’re both free and we are free to choose ourselves and free to choose each other every day, which is a completely different sentiment.”

Union and Wade married back in 2014.

