Gabrielle Union Blasts Critics After Admitting To Cheating On First Husband
Gabrielle Union is clapping back at critics who called her out for admitting to cheating on her first husband, Chris Howard.
A recent revelation made by Gabrielle Union ruffled a few feathers. The actress appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, where she spoke about her first marriage to Chris Howard. She said it was “such a stupid relationship that should never have gotten out of the dating phase.”
“I definitely was not getting Wife of the Year Awards,” Union added. “In our first marriage, neither one of us felt like the marriage should get in the way of our dating.” Union also stated, “I felt that that’s what comes, the spoils of riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.”
Further, Union and Howard tried to work things out and even went to counseling. However, while seeking therapy, they realized they were better off separate.
After her comments made their way to the internet, Union was criticized—even earning a reaction from 50 Cent. Entertainment Tonight also spoke with the actress about her controversy, and she dismissed critics.
“If your gonna get your panties in a twist about something I’ve been talking about since 2005 — in not one but two New York Times best-selling books — at least listen to the whole thing,” she said as she rolled her eyes. “Just so you know where your anger actually is.”
“I think people really felt anger that a woman would dare be just as dysfunctional as a man,” Union quipped. “Because that’s what I called it. And stupid!”
