Boosie Badazz has often been outspoken about LGBTQ+ topics, and this past weekend was no different.

A surfaced year-old clip of Gabrielle Union speaking on the Louisiana rapper in an interview soon went viral a few days ago. Shortly afterward, he responded on social media by basically implying that her husband, Dwyane Wade, is gay.

Boosie has explicitly shared his transphobic views of Zaya Wade, Union’s stepdaughter, in various interviews.

From misgendering the young girl to begging the Wades not to “cut his d*ck off” or “dress him as a woman,” the “Wipe Me Down” rapper has received backlash over the past couple of years for his harsh comments on the child.

Over the weekend, a sit-down that Union had with Jemele Hill in 2021 began making the rounds on social media. Afterward, the “Set It Off” rapper used his Twitter fingers to clap back at the Wades.

In the interview, the actress takes up for Zaya while also implying that Boosie might be hiding his own sexuality due to his constant comments on the teen’s transition and Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X.

“He’s so preoccupied. It’s almost like thou doth protest too much Lil Boos’,” she remarks in the now-viral clip. “You’ve got a lot of d**k on your mind.”

In true Boosie fashion, he took to Twitter to clap back at both Union and NBA baller Dwyane, who’ve been supportive of Zaya’s transition.

LOL ‼️THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK‼️I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE😀THEY DONT‼️I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO‼️GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

“The whole world know I love women n the world know your husband love d**k,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Further sharing that he’s been refusing to discuss the family in recent interviews, the 40-year-old continued, “Go bang him with that dildo n wait on a script you lil white girl.”

WOMAN U BETTER LEAVE ME ALONE ‼️HOW DARE U A CHALLENGE A GHETTO HEROS MANHOOD ,U WRONG SMH I DONT HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS ,IM TRYIN TO HAVE PEACE N MY LIFE N STAY ALIVE‼️ — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) December 5, 2022

In a second tweet aimed at the Deliver Us From Eva star, Boosie further typed, “Woman u better leave me alone!! How dare u a challenge a ghetto heros manhood, u wrong smh I don’t have the time for this, I’m tryin to have peace n my life n stay alive!!”

Taylor Bennett, an openly bisexual rapper, later commented under Hollywood Unlocked’s post and offered his perspective on the feud.

Expressing that he loves Boosie, the “Good Guy” musician questioned why he keeps discussing the Wades in public.

“You don’t got to embrace it or support it,” Bennett wrote on Instagram. “But I see folks talking bout gay stuff every day.”

The Wades have not yet responded to Boosie’s tweets.

What are your thoughts on the ongoing dispute between the celebrities? Sound off in the comments below.

