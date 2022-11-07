Undeniably, any release from Drake and 21 Savage poises itself to take over the charts. Within the first 24 hours of the release of Her Loss, the internet lit up as fans dissected the album’s lyrical content. Immediately, Her Loss began trending across social media platforms with Drake’s bars taking center stage.

We previously reported on Drizzy taking hard hits over mentions of a “stallion” lying about getting shots, with many believing he was speaking on Megan Thee Stallion. He also called Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian a “groupie” and it earned a wave of backlash.

Still, Her Loss has become another certifiable hit for both Drake and 21. In Hip Hop, there are often conversations regarding what duo would thrive on a joint project. Here, we see the OVO mogul and Atlanta star have made their own magic, but Boosie Badazz believes he and his collaborator could do better.

As the world drinks up all that Her Loss has to offer, Boosie caught up with Fat Joe on Livestream. The “Lean Back” icon has cemented a new career as a talk show host and chatted with Boosie about Drake and Savage’s latest. Joe acknowledged that Her Loss “is going hard,” which elicited a reaction from his peer.

“I listened to Drake and 21 album,” said Boosie. “But I don’t think it go harder than our album… This sh*t is different. Wait ’til you hear it.” The mention wasn’t lost on T.I. who jumped in the comment section.

“He said WTF he said!!” Tip added. This isn’t the first time Boosie has teased this project; months ago, he told B High ATL that he and T.I. were still working on the record. However, neither rapper has revealed when fans can expect its arrival.

