Drake and 21 Savage slid through with their new collaborative album on Friday, Her Loss. Drake’s official follow-up to Honestly, Nevermind, the rapper’s faced some criticism for a few of the bars he dished out on the project. For starters, he takes aim at Serena Williams’ husband, who has since responded. Megan Thee Stallion catches a stray as The Boy seemingly implies she lied about getting shot. Additionally, Drake gave Ice Spice a back-handed compliment in regards to her rap career.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 22: 21 Savage and Drake attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

Savage revealed that he was the one who encouraged Drake to “talk that shit” on Her Loss. On Akademiks’ On The Record, Savage explained that he pushed Drake to speak his unfiltered thoughts on their joint effort.

“You know, I’m pointin’ it out. When he send me the song, I’m pointin’ out what I heard,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, talk that shit.’… You know I’m gassin’ him.”

He added, “I’m behind him. Whatever he standin’ on, I’m standin’ on it, too.”

Clearly, 21’s encouragement worked out for the two. They’re now expecting to top the Billboard 200 with the largest hip-hop sales week of 2022. Her Loss is now on pace to move 390K in its first week, an increase from the initial 350K projection upon its release.

Over the weekend, Drake confirmed that he and 21 Svaage will be hitting the road together for a joint tour. Though he details haven’t been revealed as of yet, it looks like it might be in the 2023 itinerary for Drake and 21.

However, he will be delivering an intimate set for fans next month in Harlem at the legendary Apollo Theatre. The rapper initially announced the show for November but out of respect for Takeoff, he delayed it and added a second date. The shows will take place on Dec. 6th and 7th.

Check out 21 Savage’s comments on his collaborative album with Drake below and let us know your favorite song off of Her Loss in the comments.